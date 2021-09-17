PC pioneer Clive Sinclair dies

Sir Clive Marles Sinclair, entrepreneur and inventor, died yesterday (16 September) at the age of 81.

The inventor was best known for his work in consumer electronics and early inventions in battery-operated cars.

According to his biography on Wikipedia, Sinclair spent several years as assistant editor of Instrument Practice before founding Sinclair Radionics in 1961, where he produced the first slim-line electronic pocket calculator in 1972 (the Sinclair Executive).

He later moved into the production of home computers and produced the Sinclair ZX80, the UK’s first mass-market home computer for less than £100, and later, with Sinclair Research, the ZX81 and ZX Spectrum.

Sinclair Research also produced the TV80, a flatscreen portable mini television utilising a cathode ray tube; however, LCD television technology was in advanced development and the Sinclair FTV1 (TV80) was a commercial flop, with only 15 000 units produced.

Knighted in 1983, Sinclair formed Sinclair Vehicles and released the Sinclair C5, a battery electric vehicle that was also a commercial failure. Sinclair then concentrated on personal transport, including the A-bike, a folding bicycle for commuters that weighs 5,7kg and folds down small enough to be carried on public transport.