Young scientists to represent SA at BRICS event

The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf), in partnership with the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), have nominated 14 young scientists from various academic institutions in South Africa to represent the country at the 6th BRICS Young Scientist Conclave.
The conclave is scheduled is taking place virtually and is organised by the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore, India from 13 – 16 September 2021.
The sixth BRICS Young Scientist Conclave will cover three themes (Healthcare, Energy Solutions and Cyber Physical Systems).
“The South- African Young Scientists will present their work and also make recommendations for policy making in the three areas. BRICS countries developed this forum to bring in the voice of young people and to help them grow their skills, broaden their horizon and improve academic and policy qualifications” says Dr Stanley Maphosa.
He went on to say that the conclave stimulates the interest of talented young scientists in strategic research for future technologies, direct their attention to the most promising and important field of science and technology, promote exchanges and friendship, expand channels of cooperation, strengthen inter-disciplinary integration, encourage new academic inspirations, cultivate new academic disciplines and produce valuable policy advice.
Leading the South African delegation is Dr Stanley Maphosa (ASSAf and TWAS-SAREP) and Ms Punkah Mdaka (DSI).
The South African Young Scientists participating in the 6Th BRICS Young Scientists Conclave 2021 include the following:
- Prof Wesley Doorsamy- University of Johannesburg
- Mr Floyd Els – University of Fort Hare
- Mr Siphesihle Sithungu – University of Johannesburg
- Dr Bhekumuzi Gumbi – University of KwaZulu-Natal
- Dr Penny Mathumba – University of the Western Cape
- Ms Thandiwe Maumau- University of Johannesburg
- Ms Haripriya Rama- University of South Africa
- Dr Mzamo Shozi- University of KwaZulu-Natal
- Dr Lufuno Grace Mavhandu-Ramarumo- University of Venda
- Dr Yastira Ramdas- University of Pretoria
- Dr Sabihah Moola- University of South Africa
- Dr Larisse Bolton- Stellenbosch University
- Dr Blessing Mkhwanazi- University of KwaZulu-Natal
- Ms Lungile Khambule – University of Witwatersrand
The idea of the BRICS Young Scientists’ Forum was adopted at the second BRICS Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Ministerial Meeting. As part of BRICS Young Scientists Forum’s activities, the first BRICS Young Scientist Conclave was held in Bangalore (India) in September 2016. Subsequently, the second Conclave was held in Hangzhou, China during (2017); third in Durban, South Africa (2019); fourth in Brasilia, Brazil (2019); and the fifth in Chelyabinsk, Russia (2020).