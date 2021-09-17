Young scientists to represent SA at BRICS event

The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf), in partnership with the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), have nominated 14 young scientists from various academic institutions in South Africa to represent the country at the 6th BRICS Young Scientist Conclave.

The conclave is scheduled is taking place virtually and is organised by the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore, India from 13 – 16 September 2021.

The sixth BRICS Young Scientist Conclave will cover three themes (Healthcare, Energy Solutions and Cyber Physical Systems).

“The South- African Young Scientists will present their work and also make recommendations for policy making in the three areas. BRICS countries developed this forum to bring in the voice of young people and to help them grow their skills, broaden their horizon and improve academic and policy qualifications” says Dr Stanley Maphosa.

He went on to say that the conclave stimulates the interest of talented young scientists in strategic research for future technologies, direct their attention to the most promising and important field of science and technology, promote exchanges and friendship, expand channels of cooperation, strengthen inter-disciplinary integration, encourage new academic inspirations, cultivate new academic disciplines and produce valuable policy advice.

Leading the South African delegation is Dr Stanley Maphosa (ASSAf and TWAS-SAREP) and Ms Punkah Mdaka (DSI).

The South African Young Scientists participating in the 6Th BRICS Young Scientists Conclave 2021 include the following:

Prof Wesley Doorsamy- University of Johannesburg

Mr Floyd Els – University of Fort Hare

Mr Siphesihle Sithungu – University of Johannesburg

Dr Bhekumuzi Gumbi – University of KwaZulu-Natal

Dr Penny Mathumba – University of the Western Cape

Ms Thandiwe Maumau- University of Johannesburg

Ms Haripriya Rama- University of South Africa

Dr Mzamo Shozi- University of KwaZulu-Natal

Dr Lufuno Grace Mavhandu-Ramarumo- University of Venda

Dr Yastira Ramdas- University of Pretoria

Dr Sabihah Moola- University of South Africa

Dr Larisse Bolton- Stellenbosch University

Dr Blessing Mkhwanazi- University of KwaZulu-Natal

Ms Lungile Khambule – University of Witwatersrand

The idea of the BRICS Young Scientists’ Forum was adopted at the second BRICS Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Ministerial Meeting. As part of BRICS Young Scientists Forum’s activities, the first BRICS Young Scientist Conclave was held in Bangalore (India) in September 2016. Subsequently, the second Conclave was held in Hangzhou, China during (2017); third in Durban, South Africa (2019); fourth in Brasilia, Brazil (2019); and the fifth in Chelyabinsk, Russia (2020).