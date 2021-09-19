Information Security Architect

12 Months Contract
Criteria:
- 6 years of IT Security experience
- Experience with Identity and Access Management solution
- Experience with Digital Signature solution
- Experience with Security Incident and Event management system
- Experience with a Vulnerability management system
- Experience with evaluating network and security technologies developing requirements for local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), virtual private networks (VPNs), routers, firewalls, and related security and network devices designs public key infrastructures (PKIs), including use of certification authorities (CAs) and digital signatures as well as hardware and software adhering to industry standards.
Desired Skills:
- Identity Access Management
- Security architecture
- Information security
- wide area networks (WANs)
- virtual private networks (VPNs)
- LAN
- WAN
- VPN
- PKI
- Public Key Infrastructure
- Vulnerability analysis
- Threat analysis
- SIEM
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma