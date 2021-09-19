Microsoft Digital Productivity Analyst at Charm Recruitment

The incumbent will report to the Head of Digital productivity.

Job Overview

The company, one of the big 10 law firms in South Africa is beginning an exciting transformation program to migrate to a modern IT landscape and are searching for an individual experienced in Microsoft enterprise platforms, particularly large scale project design and implementation of Microsoft technologies with a focus on Microsoft 365 and Teams.

Responsibilities and Duties

Provide Microsoft 365 subject matter expertise by maintaining a thorough understanding of existing and emerging Microsoft and related core technologies to the company and drive its strategic office collaboration, modernization, and productivity roadmap initiatives.

Support technical and program teams to translate requirements into solution designs.

From approved design, build solutions using PowerApps, Teams, SharePoint and other Microsoft tools.

Develop concise and accurate documentation including design plans, implementation guides, knowledge guides, and standard operating procedures

Support the PM in development and maintenance of Project Plans and Schedules, Test Plans, and Acceptance Criteria for the implementation of services and capabilities of Microsoft 365.

Provide support and guidance of Microsoft 365 features and functionality (Microsoft Teams, , Planner, PowerApps, Azure functions, etc.)

Work with the global Digital productivity team and IT shared services Team to ensure that global solutions align with global standards.

Follow ITIL process to transition solutions as services.

Package solutions to be easily reusable for other regions (or something else),.. Leverage expertise from other regions, and vice versa.

Experience in creation and implementation of governance (naming conventions, policies, retention, etc.).

Required Education

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related technical discipline, or the equivalent combination of education, technical training, or work experience.

Qualifications

8-10 years overall IT systems experience with 3 to 5 years as an Microsoft solution specialist.

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft 365 Platform, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Teams, Security & Compliance Center, and OneDrive for Business.

In-depth knowledge of Authorization & Authentication in Microsoft hybrid environment and experience with Azure AD including Single Sign On (SSO) and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA).

Experience with PowerShell for managing Microsoft 365 environment.

A clear track record of application hands on design and development using Microsoft toolsets and platforms will be required.

Knowledge of Microsoft licensing, features, and policy management.

Good understanding of the Microsoft 365 roadmaps and future changes for productivity tools to ensure a smooth introduction and implementation within the company

Experience in developing technical solutions using the Microsoft 365 Suite.

Other skills required

Experience of working on both Agile and Waterfall project delivery

Strong oral and written communication skills

Strong documentation skills

Experience working across multidisciplinary teams

Strong time management skills

Experience leading training and support handoff

Desired Skills:

Microsoft 365 Platform

Exchange Online

Sharepoint Online

Azure AD

Powerwshell

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

One of the big 10 law firms in South Africa, a Global law firm

