Strong performance for security appliances

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker, vendor revenue in the overall security appliance market grew 12,2% year over year in the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21) reaching nearly $4,7-billion.

This was an increase of more than $505-million compared to the second quarter of 2020. Total security appliance shipments grew 15% year over year in 2Q21 to nearly 1,3-million units.

The Unified Threat Management (UTM) market continued to grow at a healthy pace of 17,1% year over year and accounted for 65% of total vendor revenue for security appliances in 2Q21.

All other security markets – Content Management, Intrusion Detection and Prevention (IDP), and Virtual Private Network (VPN) – had single-digit annual growth rates except for Traditional Firewall, which showed a slight decline in the quarter.

“The global security appliance market delivered another quarter of strong growth in Q2 2021, which highlights the relevance of security hardware as part of mixed strategies designed to protect hybrid ecosystems within different vertical industries,” says Carlo Dávila, research manager: Enterprise Trackers at IDC.

On a global basis, the Americas (combined) accounted for 48,2% of the total security appliances market revenues in 2Q21, while the Asia/Pacific region (including Japan) had a dynamic growth rate of 23,4% in the quarter. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) was a standout with the fastest year-over-year revenue growth of 33,8%, followed by the Middle East and Africa (MEA) with 14,9% growth.