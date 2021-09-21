ISPA Inspires Bursary Programme applications closing soon

Applications for the ISPA Inspires Bursary Programme, 2022, are closing on Friday 1 October 2021.

The Internet Service Providers’ Association of SA (ISPA) is the Industry Representative Body (IRB) for over 200 of the country’s Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and associated organisations. Since 1996, it has played a leading role in boosting both free competition and skills development in the ICT (Information and Communications Technologies) sector.

“Last year we received 288 qualifying applications and this year looks set to have that same impressive level of interest,” says Aurora Vani, chair of ISPA’s Social Development Working Group. Winners interested in pursuing a career in the ISP sector will be selected following an extensive review of each application received before 01 October.

The first winners, announced on 30 March 2021, were Jordy Kafwe Kioni from Parklands, Western Cape and Fabian Brijlal from Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal. Jordy is studying a BSc (Computer Science) at UCT and Fabian is in the process of completing his BSc (Computer Science) through UNISA. Both are promising students and ISPA wishes them well in their endeavours.

Who should apply:

* South African citizens

* Individuals must be 35 years old or younger

* Current or prospective undergraduate students enrolled for the 2022 academic year at a South African TVET college, university, registered private FET college, or registered higher educational institution.

* Only applicants enrolled or planning to enroll in a field of study related to ICT (Information and Communications Technology) should apply.

* Postgraduate students need not apply.

* Applicants may not be funded by an existing bursary.

* Previous experience in the information technology industry is not a prerequisite for applying.

* Priority will be given to previously disadvantaged individuals.

Visit https://ispa.org.za/inspires for more information.