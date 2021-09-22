SASE, zero-trust demand fuels SWG growth

The growing number of enterprises pivoting away from legacy hub-and-spoke to a contemporary cloud-first and mobile-friendly IT architecture drove the robust year-over-year (Y/Y) revenue increase in the $2-billion secure web gateway (SWG) market, according to a report from Dell’Oro Group.

“We see a growing comfort level and willingness among enterprises to embrace cloud-based network security for their users,” says Mauricio Sanchez, research director: network security and data centre appliances at Dell’Oro.

“Cloud-based SWGs have emerged as the preferred network security tool to address the shortcomings in traditional perimeter and VPN solutions and accelerate the shift to SASE and zero-trust.”

The 2Q 2021 Network Security & Data Center Appliance Quarterly Report also found that firewall demand was robust, with revenue again hitting low double-digit revenue growth. Virtual firewalls had the most substantial Y/Y revenue increase of nearly 40% among the various sub-segments tracked as enterprises workloads continued to migrate to a cloud-based architecture.

Web Application Firewall (WAF) revenue rose nearly 30%, with cloud-based WAFs accelerating over 40% in the quarter, driven by the increase in the number of Internet