Simplifying data management to optimise performance

Nutanix .Next – Simplifying data management is key to success in the digital world, and Nutanix today announces new features to do this, as well as optimise database and big data workload performance for the most critical applications.

The Nutanix Cloud Platform will deliver unstructured data tiering from on-premises to cloud, up to a 2x storage performance increase for database workloads and 3x for big data workloads without requiring complex reconfiguration, as well as Nutanix Data Lens, a new unstructured data governance service.

In addition, database service Nutanix Era now delivers one-click storage scaling and rich role based access control for database management across hybrid multicloud environments for database engines like PostgreSQL, MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, and Oracle Database.

“Customers require a variety of ways to store data – both structured and unstructured – and are looking for ways to simplify management without needing to rely on different vendors to do so,” says Rajiv Mirani, chief technology officer at Nutanix. “The new features in the Nutanix Cloud Platform extend our data centric innovation to high performance applications to deliver a unified platform with comprehensive data services for all workloads and all variety of data.”

Mirani points out that data services is one of Nutanix’s core strengths and the company is doubling down with new investments and are launched a big range of data service capabilities.

New data management offerings launching today are:

Increased Performance for Databases and Big Data Workloads

Customers looking to modernize their IT infrastructure and run large scale databases will be able to easily do so without requiring complex changes in their databases’ storage configuration, resulting in up to a 2-times performance increase. Customers will also be able to benefit from lower storage latency by taking advantage of hardware advances such as Intel Optane technology combined with Nutanix’s preferential data placement.

In addition, Nutanix is making it vastly simpler to run data analytics workloads, including Hadoop and SAS Grid workloads. A new replication factor storage mode in the Nutanix platform results in up to 3-times faster data processing while reducing costs.

Finally, Nutanix Objects, the company’s S3 compatible object storage solution, supports high-performance petabyte-scale storage for building data lakes. Customers working with modern analytics applications, such as Apache Spark, will benefit from dramatically increased query and large batch processing performance with S3 Select and optimised S3A support.

Simplified Storage Scaling and Governance for Databases

Nutanix’s database service, Era, manages the most popular database engines like PostgreSQL, MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, and Oracle Database across hybrid multicloud environments.

With Era, customers can now easily and quickly scale database storage online, turning days or weeks of work into a one-click operation. They can also easily implement their security and compliance policies through support for role based access control, as well as securely share access to databases and database management operations.

Lastly, Era now supports multi-region failover capabilities, delivering increased resilience through a highly available database-as-a-service.

Mobility and Governance for Unstructured Data Across Clouds

Nutanix has announced Nutanix Data Lens, a new cloud service designed to empower customers to manage their unstructured data growth and help protect their data against security risks.

By providing a global view with insights into unstructured data stored on Nutanix unified storage – whether on-premises or in the public cloud – including access patterns, data age, data types and more, Nutanix Data Lens will simplify data lifecycle management as well as protect against ransomware attacks by detecting and blocking suspicious files and alerting on anomalous activity.

In addition, Nutanix will help customers manage unstructured data growth, with native support for data tiering to Nutanix Objects, AWS S3, and Azure blob storage, as well as to manage disaster recovery for file shares on Nutanix Files with 1-min Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and self-service restore.

New features in Nutanix Era are currently available to customers. Expanded support for database and big data applications in the Nutanix Cloud Platform, and unstructured data management features are currently under development.