Africa Data Centre completes Midrand facility

Africa Data Centres has completed its new Johannesburg data centre, based in its Midrand Campus, which is one of the largest in Africa.

Stephane Duproz, CEO of Africa Data Centres, comments: “We are thrilled to be able to deliver to our existing and future customers the most modern data centre in Johannesburg. We are happy to be a partner in our customers’ growth by delivering capacity in this facility immediately.

“This investment demonstrates Africa Data Centres confidence in the South African economy and digital development.”

Africa Data Centres plans to build 10 additional data centres in new countries and to significantly expand its data centre footprint by more than twice its current capacity across Africa.