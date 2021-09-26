Low Code Developer at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited
Position: Low Code Developer
Department: I.T
Location: Hillcrest, Durban
General
Accountable to: Head of Development
Direct reports: None as this time
Purpose of the Role:
Are you someone with a passion for integration, process automation and orchestration? Do you have a natural ability to diagnose application issues and to decide what can be done with low-code instead of traditional coding (80/20 rule)?
Are you intuitive about how an idea can be turned to an actual working application?
You may have found the perfect next step in your career.
At The Unlimited you will be part of a team responsible for solving business challenges in an agile, fun and fast-paced environment. You will be working directly with business to understand requirements and deliver solutions using a low-code application development tool.
Key Responsibilities:
- Building efficient solutions
- Problem solving
- Sense of urgency
Knowledge and Experience:
- Experience with BPM/Orchestration or Low Code tools or platforms
- Technical background
- Business analysis
Advantageous
- Understanding of C# and database programming
- Understanding the full SDLC
- Leading and managing others
Personal Characteristics:
- Strong ability and desire to create robust business solutions at a technical level
- People skills – collaborating with business for the best solution and communicating well
- Flexibility and openness to learning new technologies
- Sense of humour