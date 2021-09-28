Alviva reports year-end results

Alviva Holdings has reported that its revenue for the year ended 30 June 2021 is 1% higher than last year at R15-billion.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EDBIDTA) are 25% up at R887-million.

Earnings per share are 267,3 cents, an increase of 137%, while headline earnings per share at up 91% to 285,0 cents. Core earnings per share at 356,0 cents, up 58%.

The group’s net asset value per share is 20% higher at 2 120,2 cents, while net tangible asst value per share is 1 472,6 cents, or an increase of 425.

A dividend of 29 cents per share, 93% more than last year, has been declared.