First Distribution Offers Wireless Connectivity Solutions from Cambium Networks

Value-added IT distributor First Distribution announces it now offers Cambium Networks’ wireless fabric portfolio of communications solutions.

Enterprises, service providers and government agencies are choosing fixed wireless and Wi-Fi technology that deliver the broadband speed needed without the cost and hassle of trenching fibre. Wireless is proven reliable and efficient for business and residential applications, campus area networks and Wi-Fi infrastructure projects.

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communication solutions that work for businesses, communities and cities worldwide. Cambium Networks has shipped more than 10 million radios globally to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud.

Peter Storbeck, Cambium Brand Manager at First Distribution said: “Cambium Networks’ multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fibre and alternative wireless solutions and delivers connectivity solutions that just work.”

First Distribution is an authorized distributor for Cambium Networks in South Africa as well as for Angola, Botswana, Union of Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“Africa is doing great things,” adds Storbeck. “It is a young continent and there are huge opportunities, particularly in the enterprise space.”

Cambium Networks’ Regional Sales Director Sub-Sahara Africa, Mark Goosen commented: “First Distribution expands Cambium Networks’ presence in Africa’s enterprise networking market. We are constantly working with partners to deliver purpose-built networks for enterprise, industrial and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban and rural environments.”

About Cambium Networks:

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

About First Distribution:

First Distribution is the leading value-added distributor in Africa. Our offering includes a product portfolio of global leading Datacentre, Cloud, Networking and Security products and services. This embraces hybrid solutions with access to any combination of on premise, private cloud and public cloud end-to-end solutions from multiple vendors. The portfolio, together with highly skilled staff to support and manage vendors with an unrivalled level of expertise, ensures that our partners have the key elements required for success. First Distribution additionally hosts one of the largest technology partner-to-partner networks in Africa allowing partners to extend the reach of their solutions across the continent.

For more information on First Distribution please visit: www.firstdistribution.com

For more information on Cambium email peter.storbeck@firstdistribution.com