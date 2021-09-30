Roll up your sleeves for a Vooma Vaccination Weekend

South Africans and people who live in South Africa will have an opportunity on Friday and Saturday, 1 and 2 October 2021, to protect themselves against Covid-19 in a nationwide mass vaccination drive hosted by government and civil society.

The public and private health sectors, organised labour, business and community, and faith-based formations will join forces in the vaccination drive themed Vooma Vaccination Weekend.

This will be the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend in a series of outreaches under this banner in which leadership from across the political spectrum, civil society, traditional leaders, labour and business will mobilise communities to stay safe by being vaccinated.

Vaccines are free of charge and during Vooma Vaccination Weekend vaccination centres and points – including pop-ups – will be open all day on Friday and Saturday in all corners of the country.

Ministers, deputy-ministers, premiers, mayors, councillors and leaders from other sectors of society will be out in communities on Friday and Saturday to encourage citizens to access the peace of mind that comes with being vaccinated.

Government and social partners are calling on South Africans and people living in the country to roll up their sleeves and ensure that at least half a million people are vaccinated this weekend, with the ultimate goal being to achieve a national vaccination rate of 70% of the adult population by the end of this year.