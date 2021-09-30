Women still under-represented in world science

A study reporting on the inclusion and participation of women in over 120 science organisations that are co-ordinated at a global level finds that women are still under-represented.

The study was coordinated by GenderInSITE (Gender in Science, Innovation, Technology and Engineering) in partnership with the InterAcademy Partnership (IAP) and the International Science Council (ISC). It reports on the results of surveys conducted amongst science academies that are members of the IAP and ISC, as well as amongst international disciplinary unions and associations that are members of the ISC.

Together, the IAP and ISC represent over 250 organisations globally, and cover science in its broadest sense, being inclusive of natural, engineering, medical, social sciences and the humanities. This is a powerful nascent coalition for gender equity in science that seeks to build capacity and impact through expansion of the network.

The survey results allow for comparisons with a previous study undertaken in 2015, and provide important baseline information for much-needed gender transformation in global science.

Professor Daya Reddy, current ISC president and former co-chair of IAP Policy welcomes the collaboration among the three partners. “It is critically important that international science organizations now come together to address recurring gender disparities in their own structures. Despite progress in the recent past, the overall predominance of men remains, and this is not acceptable. Societies expect more diverse gender representation in science.”

While the study reports that women’s elected membership in senior academies has increased from 13% (2015) to 16% (2020), there are still 19 academies that report 10% or less female membership.

Young academies are significantly more gender-balanced than their senior counterparts, with the average share of women’s membership of respondents being 42%. Ten young academies rank ahead of the senior academy with the highest number of female members, namely the Academy of Sciences of Cuba with 33%.

A striking finding was that only six academies stated that the results of the 2015 survey report, which contained many recommendations for academies, was discussed at a strategic planning session. This failing is addressed in the current report through a stronger and more directed recommendation to bring the results of the current survey to the attention of relevant academy governing bodies. B

oth the IAP and the ISC are called upon to regularly report gender-disaggregated statistics in their annual reports, and at their general assemblies, to ensure that gender transformation is tracked.

IAP co-president Sir Richard Catlow remarks: “It is pleasing to see that some progress has been made since the 2015 academy report, so we are moving in the right direction. However, progress is slow, and we strongly encourage all academies to discuss and act upon all the recommendations of both this and the earlier report.

“We trust that this report will further stimulate academies to take action to promote diversity in all their activities. Our policy recommendations can be considered inclusive only if academies represent the full diversity of their communities.”

The under-representation of female members of academies is greatest in the engineering sciences (10%) and mathematical sciences (8%).

Almost two-thirds (64%) of ISC disciplinary unions and associations reported that they have published findings that specifically address issues related to women or gender, but only about a third (34%) have a strategy to increase women’s participation in their activities. Even fewer (16%) reported having a budget to implement activities related to gender equality.

The report makes several key recommendations, including the establishment of a central repository of gender-related policies and actions to identify best practices and guide those academies and disciplinary unions seeking to implement changes.

The report also calls for the application of a regional lens and for the study partners to utilize their regional presence to gain insights and to advance the gender equality agenda, especially in countries/regions that are lagging.

A call to promote women’s leadership and service on governing bodies was also made to ensure women’s voices are included in the setting of science agendas. The average share of women serving on governing bodies was 29% for academies and 37% for international disciplinary organisations.