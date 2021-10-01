Altron sells off Altron People Solutions

Altron has announced the sale of its Altron People Solutions business, which was held for sale for the past year.

Altron People Solutions’ Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Customer Experience Technology (CXTech) business has been acquired by iSON Xperiences, a global organisation with headquarters in Dubai which is looking to expand their African footprint.

The Learning Solutions part of the business was acquired by South African management consultancy LRMG.

Altron Group chief executive Mteto Nyati says that, while the business no longer aligned with the Altron 2.0 strategy, it had a great industry track record.

“By selling it to the correct partners, we have allowed these businesses opportunities for growth and expansion,” he says. “The Learning Solutions can now focus on bringing innovative digital training services to the market, while the BPO is now part of a global organisation that brings a more expansive view on customer experiences.”