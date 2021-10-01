DPO Group acquired by Network International

DPO Group, Africa’s largest and fastest-growing payment service provider (PSP), has finalised its acquisition by Network International, an enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa.

Network International has acquired 100% of DPO Group, which will continue to operate under the same brand in existing territories. DPO companies PayGate, PayFast and SiD Secure EFT will continue to operate in South Africa as normal.

By acquiring DPO, which operates in 21 countries on the continent, Network International will increase its presence throughout Africa and new territories, one of the fastest growing payments markets in the world. DPO will soon launch a new, comprehensive payment solution, DPO Pay, for businesses in some of Network International’s territories and across Africa.

Eran Feinstein, CEO of DPO Group, comments: “This deal is a milestone for DPO and good news for the 60 000-plus active merchants using our platform. As part of the Network International group, we can support the business growth of our existing partners, and of new merchants across Africa and the Middle East.

“Being part of a globally recognised business will help us drive the global payments agenda, delivering cutting edge solutions to businesses and merchants across these markets.”

Nandan Mer, CEO of Network International, says: “I am delighted to welcome DPO to the Network family. DPO is a strong strategic fit with our business and the acquisition creates a unique combination of innovative online payments technologies, which will accelerate our growth whilst providing significant new capabilities for our established markets, including our customers and partners in the UAE. We look forward to welcoming DPO’s colleagues into our group and working together to accelerate digital payments across the MEA region.”

Offer Gat, DPO Group co-founder and chairman, adds: “The successful close of this deal highlights not only the vast opportunity for digital payments in Africa but is also testimony to the dedication and hard work of the DPO Group team who have helped build the business into one of the leading pan-African payments companies. We are looking forward to working alongside Network International to drive similar success in new markets, providing cutting-edge products and services to support the needs of local merchants and global blue-chip businesses alike.”

Headquartered in Dubai and listed on the London Stock Exchange, Network International is a pan-regional provider of digital payment solutions, with a presence across the entire payments value chain, delivering integrated omnichannel payments services to its customers. The acquisition of DPO Group will support Network International’s capabilities in Africa across online, mobile and alternative payments as well as providing merchant and MNO relationships and increasing the cross-selling opportunities to both DPO and Network International’s customers.

DPO is expected to begin operations in new markets both in Africa and further afield in the near future. DPO’s platform allows businesses and merchants to receive international payments in the currency of their choice – accepting debit and credit cards alongside mobile money and other payment methods. The acquisition will see DPO add new products and services to its offering, supporting existing merchants with even more payment options to simplify their e-commerce operations.