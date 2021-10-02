Data Engineer

The Data Engineer is responsible for the maintenance, improvement, cleaning, and manipulation of data in the business’s operational and analytics databases.

The Data Engineer works with the business’s software engineers, data analytics teams, data scientists, and data warehouse engineers in order to understand and aid in the implementation of database requirements, analyze performance, and troubleshoot any existent issues.

The Data Engineer has to be an expert in SQL development further providing support to the Data and Analytics in database design, data flow and analysis activities.

The position of the Data Engineer also plays a key role in the development and deployment of innovative big data platforms for advanced analytics and data processing.

The Data Engineer defines and builds the data pipelines that will enable faster, better, data-informed decision-making within the business.

Required Qualifications of the Data Engineer:

Education:

The Data Engineer must have a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, AppliedMathematics, Engineering, or any other technology related field. An equivalent of the same in working experience is also accepted for the position.

Experience:

A candidate for the position will have as at least 5years of working experience as a database engineering support personnel or a database engineering administrator within a fast-paced a complex business setting. The candidate will also have had experience working with MySQL databases and Microsoft [URL Removed] candidate must demonstrate experience working with large and complex data sets as well as experience analyzing volumes of data through basic Microsoft Excel functions, for example, macros and pivot tables. A candidate for this position will also have had experience working in internet technologies, for example, SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS.A suitable candidate will also have had experience in the creation and debugging of databases critical to the business’s mission. The candidate will have strong working and conceptual knowledge of building and maintaining physical and logical data models and experience with Tableau, Domo or other business intelligence tools. A suitable candidate for the position will also have had system management expertise with monitoring, disaster recovery, backup, automated testing, automated schema migration, and continuous deployment.

Technological Savvy/Analytical Skills:

The Data Engineer must also have exceptional analytical skills, showing fluency in the use of tools such as MySQL and strong Python, Shell, Java, PHP, and T-SQL programming skills. He must also be technologically adept, demonstrating strong computer skills. The candidate must additionally be capable of developing databases using SSIS packages, T-SQL, MSSQL, and MySQL [URL Removed] candidate will also have an ability to design, build, and maintain the business’s ETL pipeline and data warehouse. The candidate will also demonstrate expertise in data modeling and query performance tuning on SQL Server, MySQL, Redshift, Postgres or similar platforms.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Azure

SQL

Tableau

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

