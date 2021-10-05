Imperial makes strategic investment in Vicore Health

Imperial’s Market Access Healthcare business has made a strategic investment in Vicore Health, an emerging Mauritian health product industry service and technology provider that specialises in pharmacovigilance, governance, regulatory and medical affairs solutions.

The investment gives Imperial a 25% stake in the business, effective 1 October 2021.

“In looking to execute on our purpose of connecting Africa and the world and improving people’s lives with access to quality products & services, we need to have access to the markets of Africa and this often starts with an understanding of the regulatory environment and how we operate in these markets, each with different rules and requirements. This is where our work with Vicore Health and their team begins,” says Johan Truter, CEO of the Market Access business at Imperial.

“Vicore Health has vast experience through their internal and external expert network, allowing flexibility, scalability and convenience, and gives Imperial peace of mind that the Group is working within the correct confines of applicable regulations and healthcare requirements.”

Vicore Health’s main clients include pharmaceutical, medical device, cosmetics and complementary medicine manufacturers, and marketing authorisation holders across Africa and emerging markets. The business offers products and services in English and French across an array of different models to suit customers’ needs and can vary from fully managed services with supporting technology platforms to ad hoc workload relief for in-house functions.

David Pritchard, Imperial’s executive vice-resident of the Market Access Healthcare business, says: “Our Market Access Healthcare business is designed to deliver a range of services in a very highly regulated sector, particularly when it comes to the supply and promotion of medicines for human use. It is strategically critical and a competitive advantage to have a market leading capability so that we can effectively navigate the complex regulatory space in sub-Saharan Africa and ensure that demand generation capabilities are built to internationally compliant standards.”

Dr. Emile Malan, Managing Director of Vicore Health, adds: “We must continuously strive to create broad based access to quality and affordable health products in Africa. The dynamic and complex health product regulatory environment can be a significant hurdle to manufacturers when trying to provide access to products in a safe, responsible and affordable manner across many parts of Africa, and we are here to help. As Vicore Health, we share Imperial’s purpose, and want to ensure our patients and consumers on the continent get access to the quality products and services they need. This investment further entrenches the longstanding strategic partnership between the two organisations whilst also accelerating Vicore Health’s mission.”