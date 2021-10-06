Data Scientist at Massmart Holdings

Summary:

This role will be responsible to extract meaning from and interpret large sets of structured and unstructured data in the Massmart environment. The role will apply/make use of statistical methods, mathematical algorithms and tools & technology to “slice and dice” data and provide meaningful results to the business. The role will work in an agile environment, in a project-based team structure, coordinating with project manager/s, data engineer/s and visualiser/s to respond to business requirements by developing and deploying analytical solutions

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Data Strategy Definition & Implementation

Assist in the development of a short, medium and long-term Data Science strategy that is aligned to the overall Data & Analytics strategy.

Undertake regular scrutiny of the developed strategy to keep up-to-date with latest trends in the external environment and budget for changes taking place within the organisation. Highlight gaps, as and when required.

Oversee compliance with the deployed strategy at all times.

Data Science

Liaise with the CoE Lead and project manager/s to understand business requirement for specific programmes/projects.

Develop an expert understanding of the business’ core operations and related systems and data assets.

Develop an expert understanding of the analytical software tools available and how to obtain the best value from them.

Analyse business problems with one’s discipline and question assumptions to help the business identify root cause. Identify and recommend approach to resolve the business problem.

Provide thought leadership in the design of solutions to address business problem.

Translate the identified business problems into data related or mathematical solutions. Identify what methods (Eg- analytics, big data analytics, automation) will solve the problem.

Work with multiple data sets to increase breadth of knowledge.

Build algorithms and design experiments to merge, manage, interrogate and extract data to supply tailored reports as required.

Use machine learning tools and statistical techniques to produce solutions to problems. For this purpose, write code to develop the required solution and application features by determining the appropriate programming language and leveraging business, technical and data requirements.

Create test cases to review and validate the proposed solution design. Create proofs of concept.

Test the code using appropriate testing approach.

Contribute in code documentation, maintain playbooks and provide timely progress updates.

Own delivery of project activity and tasks assigned by others.

Maintain clear and coherent communication, both verbal and written, to understand data needs and report results.

Oversee projects are completed on time and with a high degree of accuracy

CoE operations

Work in a project-based environment by coming together with data engineer/s and visualiser/s to address project specific analytical requirements.

Assist to develop and implement the standard CoE guidelines, policies, practices and procedures when developing any solution. Oversee that the junior data scientists follow suit.

Ensure deliverables are approved by Senior Data Scientist or COE Lead where applicable.

In case of delays or challenges, escalate issue to the CoE Lead and project manager well within time

Liaising with Project Manager

Ensure project manager is kept up to date on task progress.

Pro-active support the project manager to drive progress

Liaising with Customer Success Representative

Ensure reports developed are communicated to the Customer Success Representatives in a way that can be effectively used by the business.

Ensure key success metrics are defined and agreed for projects.

Pro-actively assist the Customer Success Representatives in implementing the solutions and track performance against key metrics.

Take feedback through the customer success representatives on the success or lack thereof of solutions implemented in the business.

Work closely with the CoE Lead and collaborate with other CoEs to develop/deploy material to train customer success representatives

Skill Development

Participate in proliferating the community of data scientists in Massmart.

Regularly liaison with Walmart to identify skill development initiatives and actively participate in the identified initiatives and programmes.

Participate in other external forums/seminars/events to keep up-to-date with all developments taking place in the Data Science environment.

Utilisation Management

Ensure optimal project utilisation for self.

In case of low utilisation, communicate the same to the CoE Lead

Customer Focused

Ensure SLAs are defined, measured and managed across all data science activities, as required.

Engage other teams in leveraging data science capabilities, as required

Vendor Management

Manage relationships with key vendors to ensure operational excellence and cost effective delivery.

Manage key contracts.

Agree and sign off vendor contracts and SLAs with input from the CoE Lead

Measurement

Liaise with project manager/s to get real time feedback of performance on projects.

Report success against group data scorecard on a monthly basis to CoE Lead

Risk, Governance and Compliance

Pro-actively keep up to date with required legislative, governance and compliance requirements.

Ensure full compliance with global and local corporate governance, financial and statutory requirements.

Ensure compliance with established internal control procedures and authority levels.

Ensure that exposure to business risks are managed and mitigated through the adoption of effective actions and measures.

Financial, Budget and Compliance

Achieve Cost Management by:

Obtaining competitive prices from external suppliers / vendors, where required.

Scheduling expenditure; analysing variances; initiating cost corrective action, when and where required

People Management

Manage own career development.

Manage own skills development.

Participate in mentoring sessions by executives.

Facilitate knowledge and skills sharing within department.

Manage own performance cycle

Relationship Management

Build relationship within divisions, group and Walmart.

Build relationship with key vendors and service providers

Proactively manage divisional relationships and expectations

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

Qualification:

Relevant graduate or post-graduate degree (with specific reference to Mathematics and Statistics, Computer Science, Data Science, Actuarial Science, Business Mathematics and Informatics, Engineering)

Prior experience in AI, ML, NLP and related fields is required.

Successful completion of one or more assessments in Python, Spark, Scala or R

Experience:

At least 3-6 years’ experience in an analytics or related field

Competencies & Skills:

Strong analytical background

Expertise in operational management

Strong knowledge of tools and technologies deployable in this area

Ability to work in teams

Ability to plan and prioritise tasks

Ability to apply critical thinking and ensure quick decision making

Ability to work independently

Ability to build network internally and externally

“Employment Equity Policy Requirements may be applicable”

Desired Skills:

Data Science

Analytical

