Datatec expects 100% growth in earnings

Datatec has published a trading statement for the six months ended 31 August 2021, alerting shareholders that financial results are likely to differ by at least 20% from the previous corresponding reporting period.

Datatec now expects that all earnings per share metrics for H1 FY22 will be more than 100% higher than the reported earnings for H1 FY21.

Underlying earnings per share is expected to be between 8.0 and 8.5 US cents (H1 FY21: 3.9 US cents), being 4.1 to 4.6 US cents (more than 100%) higher than H1 FY21.

Headline earnings per share is expected to be between 6.1 and 6.4 US cents (H1 FY21: 1.6 US cents), being 4.5 to 4.8 US cents (more than 100%) higher than H1 FY21.

Earnings per share is expected to be between 6.1 to 6.4 US cents (H1 FY21: 1.6 US cents), being 4.5 to 4.8 US cents (more than 100%) higher than H1 FY21.

The company expects to release its interim results for H1 FY22 on or about 28 October 2021.