Dell, VMware add multi-cloud simplicity

Dell Technologies has announced new cloud and IT offerings, co-engineered with VMware, to speed how organisations consume, manage and act on critical data.

“Organisations are increasingly relying on multiple clouds and other emerging technologies to remain competitive in today’s demanding business climate, with more than 90% of enterprises expected to rely on a mix of private clouds, various public clouds and existing infrastructure within the next year,” says Jeff Boudreau, president and GM of Dell Technologies Infrastructure Solutions Group.

“This announcement reinforces the value Dell and VMware offer together and further demonstrates our commitment to delivering technologies that simplify how organisations can use technology to capitalize on a data-driven, always-on economy regardless of where applications and data reside.”

Dell Technologies APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud provides secure and consistent operations across multi-cloud environments. The new Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) offering gives organisations the ability to move workloads across multiple cloud environments and scale resources quickly with predictable pricing and transparent costs.

To help organisations safeguard their data and avoid potential threats to their business, the Dell-managed offering helps them to meet local regulatory requirements and helps protect them from malicious attacks with built-in cyber resiliency. It is built on infrastructure that delivers 99,9999% availability and offers a time-to-value for the initial deployment in as few as 14 days.

Using the APEX Console, organisations can subscribe to, monitor and optimize the service. For many common workloads, Dell has preconfigured cloud instances, making it easier for customers to get started. Organisations can deploy APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud in their datacenter, at an edge location or co-location facility with partners such as Equinix.

The offering can be used with VMware Tanzu, allowing customers to build, test and run cloud-native applications alongside traditional applications. Customers can migrate workloads across multiple clouds with VMware HCX, included in the service, which eliminates the need to re-architect applications for different cloud environments.

Dell EMC ObjectScale software allows organisations to run next-generation, Amazon S3-compatible object storage alongside virtual machines, helping lower development costs and drive application innovation.

Dell Technologies and VMware bring Kubernetes-native, software-defined object storage to VMware vSphere with Tanzu and the vSAN Data Persistence Platform. By providing developers with self-service storage in a private cloud operating model, ObjectScale helps IT manage and scale with ease using familiar VMware tools.

ObjectScale also extends the reach of Dell EMC VxRail to power modern workloads such as AI, analytics and cloud-native applications that require S3. When coupled with VxRail, the ObjectScale software allows IT staff to apply their existing skills with VMware tools to support the cloud-native storage modern applications require. Customers gain the benefit of a jointly engineered solution set between VMware, VxRail and ObjectScale to speed digital transformation.

Dell Technologies Validated Design for AI delivers the next generation of AI-powered applications like modeling and allows IT professionals to apply a consistent approach to AI in virtualized environments. Using the NVidia AI Enterprise software suite running on NVidia-Certified Systems, this industry-first offering between Dell, VMware and NVidia delivers a AI-ready enterprise platform. Dell Technologies Validated Design for AI allows organisations to quickly and easily apply AI to data — speeding configuration and integration by up to 20%2. The validated design is available on Dell EMC VxRail, PowerScale and PowerSwitch.