Intel, VMware extend partnership

VMware has announced a partnership with Intel to deliver security, maintenance and intelligent analytics for commercial PCs. Integrating Intel vPro platform technology with VMware Workspace ONE cloud management.

The new partnership will enable PC security across silicon, devices and applications and allow automated maintenance to help keep PCs up to date from anywhere, even when out of network or off domain.

“With billions of people working remotely, security has never been more critical for businesses,” says Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice-president and GM of the Client Computing Group.

“Our deepened partnership with VMware will enable companies to deliver an enhanced computing experience for employees that is grounded in end-to-end security with our leading solutions: Workspace ONE and the Intel vPro platform. Together, we are addressing the challenges and complexities of keeping employees both productive and secure – no matter their location.”

The integration will combine the rich hardware-based telemetry capable Intel vPro platform with the cloud-native management, analytics and automation tool, Workspace ONE, to gain remote configuration, maintenance, and access to valuable insights like WiFi performance and battery health. The capability is expected to be released as a tech preview with select customers in late 2021, with broader availability in the first half of 2022.