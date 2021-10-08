Commonwealth urges vaccine equity

Countries must have a holistic response to responding to the multiple and interlinked global crises of the pandemic, climate change and its economic fallout.

This was the message from Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland speaking at the UN trade conference UNCTAD15.

“Before we can even speak about recovery, our immediate and most urgent priority must be to ensure greater access to vaccines for developing countries and especially least developed countries,” she says.

“From Africa to Asia and the Caribbean to the Pacific, it is heartening to see regional cooperation and regional solidarity at work to enhance vaccine access and distribution. The task ahead is to galvanise this same spirit of regional solidarity to help ensure an inclusive and sustainable recovery.”