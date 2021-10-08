Innovative startups set to disrupt, drive development of edge computing

The market for edge computing solutions is diverse and becoming ever more competitive. Edge computing opportunities are being targeted by IT infrastructure vendors, as well as telecoms network operators, cloud service providers, content delivery networks (CDNs) and systems integrators.

GlobalData has explored startups that have been targeting the emerging edge computing opportunities with innovative business models with disruptive market potential along with the challenges they face as they develop their businesses.

GlobalData’s report, “In Focus: Edge Computing”, reveals that early indications of their ability to win customers and attract support from both financiers and industry partners suggest that EdgeConneX, MobiledgeX and Mutable will play an important role in driving the development of edge computing and shaping market dynamics.

Chris Drake, principal analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Edge computing involves the redistribution of compute and other data processing resources closer to the locations where data is collected and digital applications are developed, hosted, and consumed by end users.”

Although not an entirely new phenomenon, the current, widespread focus on new edge computing strategies and technologies is being driven by an interest in edge computing’s potential to enable a plethora of new applications. These include applications that leverage large amounts of data, and those that depend on real-time data processing capabilities, such as autonomous, driverless vehicles and virtual, augmented and mixed reality (VR, AR, XR) applications.

Drake adds: “Some innovative startups, including EdgeConneX, work with industry partners to deliver custom-built edge data centers wherever enterprises need them, and according to specific demand criteria. Others, such as MobiledgeX and Mutable, have developed business models that aim to help telecoms network operators leverage existing, often underutilized compute and other data center resources.

“These are then made available as part of edge infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) offerings that can benefit both the network operators and their enterprise customers. Central to these strategies is a focus on flexible ways of delivering edge computing where it is most needed, and on empowering app developers with new infrastructure tools and capabilities at the edge.”