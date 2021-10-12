Altron issues trading statement

Altron has issued a trading statement, for the six months ended 31 August, alerting shareholders of a big decrease in earnings.

The group warns that it is likely to report basic earnings per share of between -16 cents and -3 cents, being a decrease in excess of 100% compared to basic earnings per share of 69 cents for the prior comparative period.

Reported headline earnings per share is expected to be between 0 cents and 13 cents, a reduction of between 100% and 81% to headline earnings per share of 67 cents for the prior comparative period.

The decrease in both basic earnings per share and headline earnings per share is a direct result of the inclusion of Bytes Technology Group reported results in the first six months of the prior year, which was a material component of Altron Group’s Continuing Operations before it was disposed on 17 December 2021.