Go beyond the game with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

For gamers in the know, there are certain numbers and descriptors that trigger an instant response. Samsung’s 2021 Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor serves up exactly the right formula to achieve this electrified reaction, and here it is: Expect an industry defining 49” 1000R curved screen, equipped with a cutting edge Quantum Matrix HDR2000 panel, 240hz refresh rate, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support, 1ms response rates, and fully customizable Odyssey Infinity Core lighting.

Game on? It should be, as this next-generation curved gaming monitor is enhanced with Quantum Mini LED technology and Quantum HDR 2000 for an immersive gaming experience. With the previous launch of the Odyssey G9 in 2020, Samsung pushed the boundaries of premium gaming monitors with smooth and brilliant picture quality.

Now with the industry’s first Quantum Mini LED curved display delivering the most refined detail regardless of the game played, the Odyssey Neo G9 is catapulting the gaming monitor category forward. Featuring Quantum Matrix Technology combined with super-fast response and refresh rates, Odyssey Neo G9 delivers a spectacular and dynamic picture and premium performance for all gamers. In an impressive nutshell, here’s what to expect while using this amazing monitor:

Spellbinding visual quality

Quantum Mini-LED, which achieves next-generation depth with Quantum HDR2000, delivers exceptional picture quality, placing Odyssey Neo in its own class. See every detail in all its glory. From gloomy shadows to sun-scorched scenes, 2,000 nit peak brightness and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio enable enhanced colour expression and depth. Get a competitive edge while playing Ray Tracing games by spotting hidden enemies using their reflections.

A new dimension in design

With 1000R curvature inspired by the human eye, a 32:9 screen ratio and Samsung’s unique CoreSync lighting, Odyssey Neo delivers ultimate immersion. The gaming world of your imagination is now made real. The 49-inch DQHD resolution brings you a display as wide as two QHD monitors sitting side by side, with incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images. Experience a more encompassing view with maximum space to take in all the action.

World class performance

One misstep can be the difference between victory and defeat. With a 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro, prepare to win. You now have the edge with supreme speed in every scene. The breath-taking refresh rate eliminates lag for exhilarating gameplay and ultra-smooth action scene-by-scene. With enhanced response time and blur-free frames, you will have a competitive edge with optimized technology – every playthrough.

You ready to enter a new era in gaming? Find out more about the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 here