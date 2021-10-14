PORT Designs launch their first SAFFA backpack!

Being a world leader in luggage and accessory technology products, PORT Designs is known world-wide for their innovative yet affordable range of backpacks, trolleys, tablet, and laptop cases – as well as a wide variety of accessories that will certainly meet any “techie’s” needs.

By taking a quick scroll through their website you will quickly notice a very distinctive trend, their luggage and cases are named after various cities all around the globe, that is definitely one way to target the Millennial’s! Africa however had yet to feature, until today that is. The JOZI Essential 15,6” laptop backpack will be available to the reseller channel through Pinnacle ICT from mid-January 2022.

“Since partnering with PORT in the early stages of 2019, Pinnacle has been amazed by the creativity and innovation that this brand has to offer. Being a company that loves local and has their own range of locally assembled solutions through our Proline brand, Pinnacle is absolutely thrilled with PORT extending their range to include some African roots.” – Suné Blom, Advanced Technologies Brand Manager at Pinnacle ICT.

Compatible with the majority of notebooks that boast up to a 15,6” screen, the JOZI is a sleek and elegant backpack with a lightweight, compact construction – ensuring comfort throughout. Comfort is duplicated across the backpack thanks to the padding that has been strategically placed at the back and on the shoulder straps of the backpack, meaning you will not have any bulky objects poking you in the ribs. Taking into consideration the fact that majority of users now use their notebook backpack as all-in-one luggage, the large main compartment now offers convenient space for all your personal belongings.

“We have loved seeing our partnership with Pinnacle grow from strength to strength, and we know the JOZI backpack is going to fit right in with their product portfolio. PORT Designs has a talent for identifying gaps in the market and we are excited that Africa has been welcomed into the family.” – Tennille Rhoode, Country Manager for South Africa at PORT Designs.

Pre-Order your PORT JOZI Essential 15,6” laptop backpack here.

For more information, contact Suné Blom via email SuneB@pinnacle.co.za or phone (011) 265 3199.