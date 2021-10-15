This is why people quit their jobs

A staggering 4,3-million around the world quit their jobs in August this year, according to new reports.

Using in-house research, Gregory P Smith, an expert at business formation provider ZenBusiness, has revealed the top 10 reasons why people quit their job, and suggests that there is a common denominator in all 10 reasons.

Smith comments: “Looking at multiple factors including pay, opportunity, and location, it seems poor management is the main catalyst for a person to hand their notice in.

“Good quality management will increase the level of productivity and profits. However, more importantly, it will strengthen relationships, and build a level of loyalty and trust within a business.

“Good managers are people-persons, and great managers truly understand people. And the different types of employee, employee motivations, and how they respond to situations is crucial in business.

“However, there are reasons why poor management can push people to leave their job. In an internal survey at ZenBusiness, the point was raised that ’employees don’t quit their companies, they quit their bosses’ – and 35% of the respondents agreed.”

According to ZenBusiness, the 10 reasons why management can cause an employee to leave are:

* Management demands that one person do the jobs of two or more people, resulting in longer days and weekend work.

* Management cuts back on administrative help, forcing professional workers to use their time copying, stapling, collating, filing, and other clerical duties.

* Management puts a freeze on raises and promotions, when an employee can easily find a job earning 20% to 30% more somewhere else.

* Management doesn’t allow the rank and file to make decisions or allow them pride of ownership.

* Management constantly reorganises, shuffles people around, and changes direction.

* Management doesn’t have or take the time to clarify goals and decisions. Therefore, it rejects work after it was completed, damaging the morale and esteem of those who prepared it.

* Management shows favouritism and gives some workers better offices, trips to conferences, and other perks.

* Management relocates the offices to another location, forcing employees to quit or double their commute.

* Management promotes someone who lacks training and/or necessary experience to supervisor, alienating staff and driving away good employees.

* Management creates a rigid structure and then allows departments to compete against each other while at the same time preaching teamwork and co-operation.