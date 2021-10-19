Massive growth ahead for gaming PC market

Global shipments of gaming PCs and monitors continue to grow faster than their parent markets driving the entire industry’s value to record highs and, according to data from MajoresApuestas.com, the global gaming PC market is expected to hit $60-billion value by 2025 – a massive 40% increase in five years.

The gaming industry continues surging, with millions of people spending more money on games and gaming equipment each year. Although many have speculated that Covid-19 reopening would jeopardise the market growth, that did not happen. Even with the component supply shortage, global demand for gaming PCs, monitors, and consoles remained high.

According to IDC data, the combined value of the gaming PC and monitor markets hit $43-billion in 2020, a 60% jump in five years. By 2025, the entire industry is expected to continue growing by CARG of 7,4% and hit a $60-billion value. However, IDC forecasts slightly different average sales price (ASP) trends across the two product categories.

For gaming PCs, ASP is expected to grow from $925 last year to $1 007 in 2025, despite the recent introduction of lower-cost gaming desktops and notebooks. On the other hand, the average sales price in the gaming monitors segment is expected to drop to $309 in 2025, down from $339 in 2020.

The IDC data showed that global gaming PC and monitor shipments remained high in 2021, despite high logistics costs and component shortages. During the second quarter of the year, around 15,6-million gaming PCs and monitors were shipped worldwide, almost 20% more compared to the same quarter in 2020. However, the following years are set to witness even more impressive growth.

By 2025, global gaming PC shipments, including desktop and notebook PCs, are expected to hit 52,3-million units, up from 41,3-million in 2020. Gaming monitors are forecast to jump from 14,2-million shipped units to 26,4-million in this period. Statistics show the two product categories are expected to grow by a five-year CAGRs of 4,8% and 13,2% respectively, and hit a total of 78,7-million shipped units by 2025.