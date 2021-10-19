Senior Microsoft Business Central / Navision Developer opportunity

DAC Systems, a Microsoft Gold Partner has an exciting opportunity in design and architecture of BC (including Field Service). Develop BC/NAV extensions, integrate into the greater Microsoft Dataverse, and enjoy the daily challenges of new project implementations on the latest versions.
Employment Type – Full-time
- How many years of work experience do you have using Microsoft Dynamics NAV?
Ideal answer: 3
- How many years of work experience do you have using Microsoft Dynamics?
Ideal answer: 3
- How many years of Information Technology and Services experience do you currently have?
Ideal answer: 6
- Will you now or in the future require sponsorship for employment visa status?
Ideal answer: No
Send CV to: Careers@dac.co.za