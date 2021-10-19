Senior Microsoft Business Central / Navision Developer opportunity

DAC Systems, a Microsoft Gold Partner has an exciting opportunity in design and architecture of BC (including Field Service). Develop BC/NAV extensions, integrate into the greater Microsoft Dataverse, and enjoy the daily challenges of new project implementations on the latest versions.

Employment Type – Full-time

How many years of work experience do you have using Microsoft Dynamics NAV?

Ideal answer: 3

How many years of work experience do you have using Microsoft Dynamics?

Ideal answer: 3

How many years of Information Technology and Services experience do you currently have?

Ideal answer: 6

Will you now or in the future require sponsorship for employment visa status?

Ideal answer: No

Send CV to: Careers@dac.co.za