Liquid scoops carrier award

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has been named as the Best African Wholesale Carrier for the 10th consecutive year at the Global Carrier Awards that took place in London last night (21 October).

The awards aim to recognise innovation, vision, and excellence to award the best companies, projects, and partnerships across the industry.

Nic Rudnick, group CEO at Liquid Intelligent Technologies, comments: “Congratulations to everyone in our team who have been working tirelessly to ensure that Liquid remains true to its vision of bringing connectivity to the entire continent. We have dominated the wholesale industry for 10 years in a row, and we continue to build and bring high-speed connectivity and digital services to every African to ensure we retain our position for the next decade and beyond.”

Liquid now has more than 100 000km of fibre network that connects more than 100-million people across 643 towns and cities in 20 countries in Africa. The organisation recently launched the shortest route connecting East to West Africa between Mombasa, Kenya and Muanda, DRC.