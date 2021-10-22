Register now for free-to-attend InterSystems Virtual Summit

The countdown is on for the free-to-attend InterSystems Virtual Summit taking place next week, from 26 October to 29 October.

Innovations in Data and Healthcare are among the central themes at this year’s event, with a focus on healthcare systems and how to best leverage data analytics.

Also on the agenda are the trending topics of cloud computing and Kubernetes, both key building blocks in the digitally-transformed organisation of the future.

Delegates to the InterSystems Virtual Summit will be able to attend keynote presentations as well as live Experience Labs where they can see technology in action.

Among the key themes to be explored at the Summit are:

Latest developments in analytics – Adaptive Analytics, Advanced Analytics, InterSystems HealthShare Analytics Solution and more

Adaptive Analytics, Advanced Analytics, InterSystems HealthShare Analytics Solution and more Roadmaps for all Intersystems products

All things FHIR – An overview of the new InterSystems IRIS FHIR Accelerator Service

An overview of the new InterSystems IRIS FHIR Accelerator Service Cloud’s hottest topics – Including integrations, migrations, Kubernetes and security

Including integrations, migrations, Kubernetes and security Patient engagement and virtual care

Delegates can register for one or more live Experience Labs. Led by InterSystems experts, there will be Labs on embedded Python; healthcare analytics, Kubernetes and extended decision support.

Register here for the InterSystems Virtual Summit online, or join via LinkedIn.