IT Project Manager

Oct 23, 2021

Our client is looking for someone with a strong technical background, and knowledge of development to join their team as an IT Project Manager.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 6 years’ IT experience
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience in a management / team leader role
  • experience with Oracle (Forms, Reports, Database administration & design, SQL and PL/SQL)
  • Experience with procedures, functions, packages, types, and triggers
  • Knowledge of IT infrastructure including WAN & LAN networking, hardware, VM’s, Wi-Fi, Active Directory, group policies and remote management
  • Experience in a manufacturing & wholesale environment
  • Experience with Cobol, Linux, Qlikview, Papercut and BI knowledge would be advantageous

Responsibilities

  • Support of the bespoke Oracle systems
  • Manage projects using the Agile and Waterfall approaches.
  • Develop project plans
  • Manage system changes and enhancements using the SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle)
  • Monitoring of Fortigate firewalls to ensure that risks from external & internal sources are minimised
  • Centralised user management using domains, active directory & group policies
  • Centrally managed password policy to ensure that passwords meet internationally recognised standards & are changed on a regular basis
  • Manage VPN access & guest access Oracle & SQL Server infrastructure management
  • Managing onsite & offsite backup & restoration procedures
  • Management of backup procedures
  • Regular testing of recovery procedures
  • Manage multiple software systems
  • Analysis, design, & development using Oracle Forms and Oracle Reports for maintenance & enhancement of non-retail systems, focusing on planning, manufacturing, sales, warehousing, inventory & financial areas
  • Develop detailed system design specifications to serve as a guide for system & program development
  • Develop documentation for all current and future systems and processes

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle
  • VPN
  • SQL
  • Active Directory
  • Back ups
  • Helpdesk
  • Microsoft exchange
  • Agile
  • Oracle forms
  • Oracle Reports
  • Reporting
  • Documentation
  • LAN

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

