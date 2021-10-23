IT Project Manager

Our client is looking for someone with a strong technical background, and knowledge of development to join their team as an IT Project Manager.

Requirements:

Minimum 6 years’ IT experience

Minimum 2 years’ experience in a management / team leader role

experience with Oracle (Forms, Reports, Database administration & design, SQL and PL/SQL)

Experience with procedures, functions, packages, types, and triggers

Knowledge of IT infrastructure including WAN & LAN networking, hardware, VM’s, Wi-Fi, Active Directory, group policies and remote management

Experience in a manufacturing & wholesale environment

Experience with Cobol, Linux, Qlikview, Papercut and BI knowledge would be advantageous

Responsibilities

Support of the bespoke Oracle systems

Manage projects using the Agile and Waterfall approaches.

Develop project plans

Manage system changes and enhancements using the SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle)

Monitoring of Fortigate firewalls to ensure that risks from external & internal sources are minimised

Centralised user management using domains, active directory & group policies

Centrally managed password policy to ensure that passwords meet internationally recognised standards & are changed on a regular basis

Manage VPN access & guest access Oracle & SQL Server infrastructure management

Managing onsite & offsite backup & restoration procedures

Management of backup procedures

Regular testing of recovery procedures

Manage multiple software systems

Analysis, design, & development using Oracle Forms and Oracle Reports for maintenance & enhancement of non-retail systems, focusing on planning, manufacturing, sales, warehousing, inventory & financial areas

Develop detailed system design specifications to serve as a guide for system & program development

Develop documentation for all current and future systems and processes

Desired Skills:

Oracle

VPN

SQL

Active Directory

Back ups

Helpdesk

Microsoft exchange

Agile

Oracle forms

Oracle Reports

Reporting

Documentation

LAN

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position