Our client is looking for someone with a strong technical background, and knowledge of development to join their team as an IT Project Manager.
Requirements:
- Minimum 6 years’ IT experience
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in a management / team leader role
- experience with Oracle (Forms, Reports, Database administration & design, SQL and PL/SQL)
- Experience with procedures, functions, packages, types, and triggers
- Knowledge of IT infrastructure including WAN & LAN networking, hardware, VM’s, Wi-Fi, Active Directory, group policies and remote management
- Experience in a manufacturing & wholesale environment
- Experience with Cobol, Linux, Qlikview, Papercut and BI knowledge would be advantageous
Responsibilities
- Support of the bespoke Oracle systems
- Manage projects using the Agile and Waterfall approaches.
- Develop project plans
- Manage system changes and enhancements using the SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle)
- Monitoring of Fortigate firewalls to ensure that risks from external & internal sources are minimised
- Centralised user management using domains, active directory & group policies
- Centrally managed password policy to ensure that passwords meet internationally recognised standards & are changed on a regular basis
- Manage VPN access & guest access Oracle & SQL Server infrastructure management
- Managing onsite & offsite backup & restoration procedures
- Management of backup procedures
- Regular testing of recovery procedures
- Manage multiple software systems
- Analysis, design, & development using Oracle Forms and Oracle Reports for maintenance & enhancement of non-retail systems, focusing on planning, manufacturing, sales, warehousing, inventory & financial areas
- Develop detailed system design specifications to serve as a guide for system & program development
- Develop documentation for all current and future systems and processes
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- VPN
- SQL
- Active Directory
- Back ups
- Helpdesk
- Microsoft exchange
- Agile
- Oracle forms
- Oracle Reports
- Reporting
- Documentation
- LAN
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate