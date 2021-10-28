Sign up for virtual Red Hat Summit

The free-to-attend Red Hat Sub Saharan Africa Summit 2021 will take place online from 3 November 2021.

The new format, featuring keynotes from industry thought leaders and subject matter experts, is designed to offer delegates a mix of innovation, collaboration, and learning opportunities.

Keynotes on 3 November Red Hat will address the current climate of open source and speak on the latest technology topics.

The Red Hat Sub Saharan Africa Summit 2021 offers insights and trends that are relevant to the region and will resonate with customers and partners.

