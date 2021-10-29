Adoption of advanced security technologies increases

A significant 79% of companies have increased their adoption of advanced security technologies to combat the increase in cyber attacks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data presented by Atlas VPN.

An analysis of the cyberthreat landscape in the first half of 2021 revealed that both the volume of cyber attacks as well as the development of new malware families increased exponentially.

Companies also expanded their bring your own device (BYOD) policies in response to the unexpected increase in remote work and the insufficient supply of company-issued devices. This one alteration had a significant effect on the attack surface.

This research aims to analyse how security teams in large companies (500+ employees) across the globe are defending against the upsurge in threats.

Microfocus, a multinational software and information technology business, gathered responses from 520 respondents across seven different countries and 16+ different industries. By design, respondents were all from companies with 500+ employees and were all at least moderately involved in decision-making for security operations at their organisations. Responses were collected from May 15 until May 31, 2021.

The survey reveals that 85% of large businesses raised their cybersecurity operations budget. If the pandemic thought enterprises one thing, cybersecurity is a business issue, not simply a technological one, and it is no longer seen as a luxury but rather a need.

The same percentage indicated they boosted monitoring and auditing of remote worker privileges. The never-ending wave of data breaches made security teams focus on minimizing the number of administrative privileges granted to employees.

Eight-five percent of companies also increased their adoption of cloud-security services and technologies. Moving to the cloud provides a number of advantages for businesses, including lower IT expenses, greater flexibility, increased efficiency, and performance. Still, it also requires a brand new set of security measures to protect the cloud infrastructure.

Another significant change was that 84% of businesses boosted their security training budgets.

Finally, 79% of companies increased deployment of advanced security technologies, like User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR).