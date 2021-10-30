Jnr-Mid Navision Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge Software House with a focus on ERP solutions seeks a tenacious & highly technical Jnr-Mid Navision Developer to join its team. Your core role will be hands-on Navision Software development and deployment, the design and maintenance of integration functions into existing platforms and helping to manage & control the Global software environments. The ideal candidate must have experience utilising SQL, Database and Reporting Services and Microsoft ERP Product (Dynamics AX or Finance and Operations, Dynamics NAV, Dynamics GP or Business Central) or Fruit system such as QA, Prophet, Palbroker [URL Removed] a hands-on development approach to the Navision Software deployment throughout the business

Design, develop and maintain integration functions into existing platforms within the business.

Help manage and control the Global software environments.

Assist with implementing new functionality and software upgrading.

Support end users with the Navision ERP system across all subsidiaries.

Ensure that the needs of users are met in accordance with service level agreements.

Ensure the Dynamics NAV system is accessible to users at all times. To take responsibility for highlighting areas of inadequacy and proposing steps for improvement.

Carry out from time to time and as directed, any other duties as required in addition to the above that will be both reasonable and within your capabilities. For Example: Other BI and Reporting related functions.

REQUIREMENTS:

SQL, Databases and Reporting Services.

Experience on a Microsoft ERP Product (Dynamics AX or Finance and Operations, Dynamics NAV, Dynamics GP or Business Central) or Fruit system such as QA, Prophet, Palbroker etc.

Advantageous –

Accounting understanding.

Fruit industry experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Communication.

Adaptability / Flexibility.

Self-Awareness.

Stress Tolerance.

Teamwork.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Jnr

Mid

Navision

Learn more/Apply for this position