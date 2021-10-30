Jnr-Mid Navision Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge Software House with a focus on ERP solutions seeks a tenacious & highly technical Jnr-Mid Navision Developer to join its team. Your core role will be hands-on Navision Software development and deployment, the design and maintenance of integration functions into existing platforms and helping to manage & control the Global software environments. The ideal candidate must have experience utilising SQL, Database and Reporting Services and Microsoft ERP Product (Dynamics AX or Finance and Operations, Dynamics NAV, Dynamics GP or Business Central) or Fruit system such as QA, Prophet, Palbroker [URL Removed] a hands-on development approach to the Navision Software deployment throughout the business
REQUIREMENTS:
- SQL, Databases and Reporting Services.
- Experience on a Microsoft ERP Product (Dynamics AX or Finance and Operations, Dynamics NAV, Dynamics GP or Business Central) or Fruit system such as QA, Prophet, Palbroker etc.
Advantageous –
- Accounting understanding.
- Fruit industry experience.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Communication.
- Adaptability / Flexibility.
- Self-Awareness.
- Stress Tolerance.
- Teamwork.
