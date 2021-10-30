NAV Developer/Consultant at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic Software Consultancy specialised in logistics and business solutions seeks a highly skilled NAV Developer/Consultant to join its tightknit team. Your role will entail ensuring the Dynamics NAV system is accessible to users at all times while providing a hands-on development approach to the Navision Software deployment throughout client sites. The successful candidate must possess a suitable Degree or other relevant tertiary qualification with 5+ years NAV experience. Any Business central experience will prove hugely [URL Removed] a hands-on development approach to the Navision Software deployment throughout client sites.

Design, develop and maintain integration functions into existing platforms within the Business.

Assist with implementing new functionality and software upgrading.

Support end users with the Navision ERP system across all subsidiaries.

Ensure that the needs of users are met in accordance with service level agreements.

Ensure the Dynamics NAV system is accessible to users at all times. To take responsibility for highlighting areas of inadequacy and proposing steps for improvement.

Assist in moving clients from Nav to Business Central (Cloud).

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Degree or qualification.

5 Years+ NAV experience.

Business central experience will be a great advantage.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

NAV

Developer

Consultant

Learn more/Apply for this position