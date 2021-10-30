SAP ABAP / FICO Developer (TB1656) at Mediro ICT

Long-term contract. Only South African citizens or Permanent Residents with SA ID number may apply. International Company (listed on the FrankfurtStock Exchange) is recruiting a SAP ABAP Developer with 8 years minimum ABAP development experience and strong focus on FICO. Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office. Must be able and willing to travel internationally (Europe/USA). E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document.
- ABAP OO beneficial.
- Development documentation.
- Analyse and solve SAP Module issues.
- Update and maintain all SAP Module technical documentation.
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests.
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.
- Forms: Knowledge of SMARTFORMS and SAPScripts.
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.
- Integration testing with other modules.
- Reviewing and if required support preparing the cut over strategy for objects.
- Support the preparation of User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
- Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.
- If required handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLAs (Service Level Agreements).
- Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.
- Executing the required changes through configuration.
- If required support executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls.
- Write technical specifications and support the creation of functional specifications.
- Preparing test data for testing in projects. Carrying out regression testing.
- Interact with consultants of other modules. User interface transactional solutions.
Minimum RequirementsRequirements:
- At least 8-10 years ABAP Development experience.
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).
- Web and digital project experience advantageous.
- Agile working experience advantageous.
- ABAP Certification.
- ABAP Development with a focus on integration: Proxies, IDocs, RFC’s and HTTP Web Services.
Technical skills required:
- SAP FI/CO (essential)
- General Ledger & Asset Accounting
- Accounts Payable & Accounts Receivable
- Banking & Project Systems
- Controlling (including Profitability Analysis)
- SAP Materials Management (advantageous)
- SAP Financials
- ABAP
- Test Management & Tools.
- SAP Solution Manager.
- Interface Technologies (IDoc, RFC’s and Web Services).
Functional skills required:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies.
- Coordination between development and support environments.
- Assisting with the business case.
- Planning and monitoring, eliciting requirements and requirements organisation.
- Translating and simplifying requirements.
- Requirements management and communication and requirements analysis.
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.
- Assist with identification and management of risks.