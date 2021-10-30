SAP ABAP / FICO Developer (TB1656) at Mediro ICT

Oct 30, 2021

Long-term contract. Only South African citizens or Permanent Residents with SA ID number may apply. International Company (listed on the FrankfurtStock Exchange) is recruiting a SAP ABAP Developer with 8 years minimum ABAP development experience and strong focus on FICO. Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office. Must be able and willing to travel internationally (Europe/USA). E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document.
  • ABAP Development with a focus on integration: Proxies, IDocs, RFC’s and HTTP Web Services.
  • ABAP OO beneficial.
  • Development documentation.
  • Analyse and solve SAP Module issues.
  • Update and maintain all SAP Module technical documentation.
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests.
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.
  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.
  • Forms: Knowledge of SMARTFORMS and SAPScripts.
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.
  • Integration testing with other modules.
  • Reviewing and if required support preparing the cut over strategy for objects.
  • Support the preparation of User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.
  • If required handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLAs (Service Level Agreements).
  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.
  • Executing the required changes through configuration.
  • If required support executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls.
  • Write technical specifications and support the creation of functional specifications.
  • Preparing test data for testing in projects. Carrying out regression testing.
  • Interact with consultants of other modules. User interface transactional solutions.

Minimum RequirementsRequirements:

  • At least 8-10 years ABAP Development experience.
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous.
  • Agile working experience advantageous.
  • ABAP Certification.
Technical skills required:

  • SAP FI/CO (essential)
  • General Ledger & Asset Accounting
  • Accounts Payable & Accounts Receivable
  • Banking & Project Systems
  • Controlling (including Profitability Analysis)
  • SAP Materials Management (advantageous)
  • SAP Financials
  • ABAP
  • Test Management & Tools.
  • SAP Solution Manager.
  • Interface Technologies (IDoc, RFC’s and Web Services).

Functional skills required:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies.
  • Coordination between development and support environments.
  • Assisting with the business case.
  • Planning and monitoring, eliciting requirements and requirements organisation.
  • Translating and simplifying requirements.
  • Requirements management and communication and requirements analysis.
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.
  • Assist with identification and management of risks.

