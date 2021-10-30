SAP ABAP / FICO Developer (TB1656) at Mediro ICT

Long-term contract. Only South African citizens or Permanent Residents with SA ID number may apply. International Company (listed on the FrankfurtStock Exchange) is recruiting a SAP ABAP Developer with 8 years minimum ABAP development experience and strong focus on FICO. Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office. Must be able and willing to travel internationally (Europe/USA). E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document.

ABAP OO beneficial.

Development documentation.

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues.

Update and maintain all SAP Module technical documentation.

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests.

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.

Forms: Knowledge of SMARTFORMS and SAPScripts.

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.

Integration testing with other modules.

Reviewing and if required support preparing the cut over strategy for objects.

Support the preparation of User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

If required handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLAs (Service Level Agreements).

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.

Executing the required changes through configuration.

If required support executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls.

Write technical specifications and support the creation of functional specifications.

Preparing test data for testing in projects. Carrying out regression testing.

Interact with consultants of other modules. User interface transactional solutions.

Minimum Requirements

At least 8-10 years ABAP Development experience.

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).

Web and digital project experience advantageous.

Agile working experience advantageous.

ABAP Certification.

ABAP Development with a focus on integration: Proxies, IDocs, RFC’s and HTTP Web Services.

Technical skills required:

SAP FI/CO (essential)

General Ledger & Asset Accounting

Accounts Payable & Accounts Receivable

Banking & Project Systems

Controlling (including Profitability Analysis)

SAP Materials Management (advantageous)

SAP Financials

ABAP

Test Management & Tools.

SAP Solution Manager.

Interface Technologies (IDoc, RFC’s and Web Services).

Functional skills required:

Understanding of integration between different technologies.

Coordination between development and support environments.

Assisting with the business case.

Planning and monitoring, eliciting requirements and requirements organisation.

Translating and simplifying requirements.

Requirements management and communication and requirements analysis.

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.

Assist with identification and management of risks.

