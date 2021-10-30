Snr JavaScript Full Stack Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A large Retail Group urgently seeks the coding expertise of a highly meticulous Snr JavaScript Full Stack Developer whos passionate about writing exceptional code and appreciates user experience. You core role will be writing Front-end JavaScript maintainable and performant code, writing Unit Tests and creating technical specs based on user stories. The ideal candidate must have at least 8 years Dev experience, deep working knowledge of TypeScript, HTML, SCSS, Angular LTS, Bootstrap, JavaScript, Bootstrap, Ionic LTS, RXJS, Redux, NodeJS, PHP, GCP, Kubernetes, Docker, Cloud Storage, Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, CloudSQL Jenkins pipelines, NodeJS & ShellJS. You must also be able to wireframe web and mobile [URL Removed] maintainable, performant code.

Write Unit Tests.

Take part in code reviews of other team members.

Attend and contribute to scrum rituals.

Create technical specifications based on user stories.

Mentor less experienced Developers.

Debug and problem solve incidents.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 8 years Development experience.

Deep working knowledge of Front-end languages, frameworks, and technologies, including TypeScript, HTML & SCSS, Angular LTS, Bootstrap, Ionic LTS, RXJS, Redux, NodeJS.

Light working knowledge of back-end languages and technologies, including TypeScript, PHP, NodeJS.

Working in an Agile environment (you will be part of a Scrum team)

Working knowledge of GCP (Kubernetes, Docker, Cloud Storage, Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, CloudSQL).

Automation experience (Jenkins pipelines, NodeJS, ShellJS).

Appreciation of User Experience, and the ability to wireframe web and mobile interfaces.

Advantageous –

Karma & Jasmine.

Apollo Server and NestJS.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Snr

JavaScript

Full

Learn more/Apply for this position