Senior IT Engineer

Oct 31, 2021

The candidate will be responsible for providing a professional IT engineering service to the company. Maintain and support the Linux and Windows-based infrastructure and database servers. The goal is to provide a seamless flow of information throughout the company, considering both backend data structure and frontend accessibility for end-users.

The main Key Responsibility Areas and Duties are as follows:

  • Installation & configuration of Linux and Windows systems
  • Maintain, update, patch, tune and repair applications in order to keep them performing according to technical and functional specifications.
  • Creation, configuration and installation of Virtual Machines and ESX or ESXi.
  • Communicate and enforce Operating system changes and compliance requirements.
  • Communicate and enforce IT and system standards.
  • Create and architect system layouts.
  • Maintain and improve existing systems.
  • Perform fault-finding, analyse problems and provide solutions.
  • Log faults with 3rd
  • Installation and configuration of MySQL server.
  • Recommend solutions by defining physical database structures and functional capabilities, database security, data back-ups and recovery specifications.
  • Evaluating existing systems and designing proposed systems.
  • Maintain database performance by calculating optimum values for database parameters; implementing new releases; completing maintenance requirements; evaluating computer operating systems and hardware products.
  • Maintain quality service by establishing and enforcing organisation standards.
  • Benchmark state-of-the-art practices.
  • Determine, enforce and document database/server policies, procedures and standards.

Customer Service

The ideal candidate must display the following critical competencies and personal traits:

  • Attention to detail
  • Deadline driven, accountable, thorough and professional
  • Proactive, Efficient and Focused
  • Responsible, self-managed and delivery focused
  • Reliable, trustworthy and a team player
  • Problem Solver
  • 5 yrs+ applicable experience in Linux and Windows environments
  • Significant network knowledge (knowledge on Fortigate firewalls would be an advantage)
  • Significant knowledge in shell Scripting
  • Significant knowledge on Virtual environments
  • Significant knowledge of monitoring systems like Zabbix and Nagios
  • Information Security Policies
  • Proven working experience with databases (MySQL)
  • Hands-on experience with database standards and end user applications
  • Excellent knowledge of data backup, recovery, security, integrity and SQL
  • Familiarity with database design, documentation and coding
  • Familiarity with programming languages API
  • Problem solving skills and ability to think algorithmically

Desired Skills:

  • N+ certified
  • Matric
  • Linux
  • MicrosoftCertified
  • LPI
  • RHCSA
  • BS degree or relevant certification

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • 90% work from home

