Senior IT Engineer

The candidate will be responsible for providing a professional IT engineering service to the company. Maintain and support the Linux and Windows-based infrastructure and database servers. The goal is to provide a seamless flow of information throughout the company, considering both backend data structure and frontend accessibility for end-users.

The main Key Responsibility Areas and Duties are as follows:

Installation & configuration of Linux and Windows systems

Maintain, update, patch, tune and repair applications in order to keep them performing according to technical and functional specifications.

Creation, configuration and installation of Virtual Machines and ESX or ESXi.

Communicate and enforce Operating system changes and compliance requirements.

Communicate and enforce IT and system standards.

Create and architect system layouts.

Maintain and improve existing systems.

Perform fault-finding, analyse problems and provide solutions.

Log faults with 3rd

Installation and configuration of MySQL server.

Recommend solutions by defining physical database structures and functional capabilities, database security, data back-ups and recovery specifications.

Evaluating existing systems and designing proposed systems.

Maintain database performance by calculating optimum values for database parameters; implementing new releases; completing maintenance requirements; evaluating computer operating systems and hardware products.

Maintain quality service by establishing and enforcing organisation standards.

Benchmark state-of-the-art practices.

Determine, enforce and document database/server policies, procedures and standards.

Customer Service

The ideal candidate must display the following critical competencies and personal traits:

Attention to detail

Deadline driven, accountable, thorough and professional

Proactive, Efficient and Focused

Responsible, self-managed and delivery focused

Reliable, trustworthy and a team player

Problem Solver

5 yrs+ applicable experience in Linux and Windows environments

Significant network knowledge (knowledge on Fortigate firewalls would be an advantage)

Significant knowledge in shell Scripting

Significant knowledge on Virtual environments

Significant knowledge of monitoring systems like Zabbix and Nagios

Information Security Policies

Proven working experience with databases (MySQL)

Hands-on experience with database standards and end user applications

Excellent knowledge of data backup, recovery, security, integrity and SQL

Familiarity with database design, documentation and coding

Familiarity with programming languages API

Problem solving skills and ability to think algorithmically

Desired Skills:

N+ certified

Matric

Linux

MicrosoftCertified

LPI

RHCSA

BS degree or relevant certification

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

90% work from home

