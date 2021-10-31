Senior IT Engineer

The candidate will be responsible for providing a professional IT engineering service to the company. Maintain and support the Linux and Windows-based infrastructure and database servers. The goal is to provide a seamless flow of information throughout the company, considering both backend data structure and frontend accessibility for end-users.
The main Key Responsibility Areas and Duties are as follows:
- Installation & configuration of Linux and Windows systems
- Maintain, update, patch, tune and repair applications in order to keep them performing according to technical and functional specifications.
- Creation, configuration and installation of Virtual Machines and ESX or ESXi.
- Communicate and enforce Operating system changes and compliance requirements.
- Communicate and enforce IT and system standards.
- Create and architect system layouts.
- Maintain and improve existing systems.
- Perform fault-finding, analyse problems and provide solutions.
- Log faults with 3rd
- Installation and configuration of MySQL server.
- Recommend solutions by defining physical database structures and functional capabilities, database security, data back-ups and recovery specifications.
- Evaluating existing systems and designing proposed systems.
- Maintain database performance by calculating optimum values for database parameters; implementing new releases; completing maintenance requirements; evaluating computer operating systems and hardware products.
- Maintain quality service by establishing and enforcing organisation standards.
- Benchmark state-of-the-art practices.
- Determine, enforce and document database/server policies, procedures and standards.
Customer Service
The ideal candidate must display the following critical competencies and personal traits:
- Attention to detail
- Deadline driven, accountable, thorough and professional
- Proactive, Efficient and Focused
- Responsible, self-managed and delivery focused
- Reliable, trustworthy and a team player
- Problem Solver
- 5 yrs+ applicable experience in Linux and Windows environments
- Significant network knowledge (knowledge on Fortigate firewalls would be an advantage)
- Significant knowledge in shell Scripting
- Significant knowledge on Virtual environments
- Significant knowledge of monitoring systems like Zabbix and Nagios
- Information Security Policies
- Proven working experience with databases (MySQL)
- Hands-on experience with database standards and end user applications
- Excellent knowledge of data backup, recovery, security, integrity and SQL
- Familiarity with database design, documentation and coding
- Familiarity with programming languages API
- Problem solving skills and ability to think algorithmically
Desired Skills:
- N+ certified
- Matric
- Linux
- MicrosoftCertified
- LPI
- RHCSA
- BS degree or relevant certification
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- 90% work from home