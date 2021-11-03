Despite increased workloads, SA IT workers prefer remote work

According to a recent Kaspersky survey of 4 303 IT workers, 57% of employees have reported an increased workload since switching to remote working, with 24% describing the increase as significant, while 23% did not notice a change in volume, and far fewer noted a decrease in the scope of work due to new working conditions.

In 2020, the digitalisation of employee interactions was one of the most accelerated changes. However, at the beginning of lockdown, 82% of managers were concerned that the rapid transfer to telework would lead to a decrease in productivity and 69% of workers claimed that remote work negatively affected their emotional state.

Even though the survey reveals that more than half of employees experienced an increase in workload, 53% of those surveyed do not feel any more exhausted at the end of a remote day. Indeed, 38% reported having more energy working from home, and 16% did not notice a difference between the two formats.

When it comes to emotional stability, the remote format was well-received by employees: 74% report feeling more comfortable working remotely or have not noticed an increase in anxiety due to overtime, while 55% of respondents even felt more comfortable working from home.

But at the same time, the percentage of workers who felt uncomfortable at being distanced from their colleagues was still quite significant, with 47% of respondents saying they felt more tired and 26% reporting they had more anxiety working from home.

One solution that is proving popular among employees is the hybrid working model. This format is highly favoured among the workforce, with almost half of employees (58%) switching to hybrid working by mid-2021.

Another welcome solution is to implement corporate wellbeing practices. Many businesses are rising to the challenge to seek ways to help manage potential burnout. In fact, 83% of firms are investing in training courses to improve core skills, such as management and timekeeping (41%).

Companies are also offering perks, such as additional paid time off or annual leave (33%),and providing online wellbeing consultations and courses (33%).

However, the report indicates there is still work to be done to mitigate the increased burden of work among remote workers. Only 53% of firms have undertaken at least one practical measure, such as automation of security operations or hiring additional staff to tackle employee burnout.

“Today, the wellbeing of employees is the focus of many organisations,” comments Marina Alekseeva, chief human resources officer at Kaspersky. “Unfortunately, there is no ‘one-size-fits-all solution’ when it comes to developing a wellbeing programme as its success depends on the needs of all employees. Such programmes can include psychological help and mindfulness practices, fitness programmes, and legal and financial consultation services to help employees cope with negative life situations.

“It is, however, crucial to create a culture that makes it comfortable for employees to talk about their emotional state or problems with their managers or HR business partners.”

As the needs of employees evolve, so too should the strategies for leading them. Kaspersky and the Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces share the following advice for organisations:

* Employers need to tackle the underlying issues of burnout in a systematic way, not just workload but also the balance of control/demand, management practices, predictability, social support, redistribution of work, etc. These factors need to be assessed and managed throughout.

* Use a mix of surveys and indicators to ensure a consistent and effective approach towards employee wellbeing, for example, engagement survey, psychosocial risk assessment, wellbeing survey, Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) utilisation, sick leave, stress survey, burnout inventory.

* If circumstances of your business allow, be flexible and open to various work practices. Hybrid formats can provide the flexibility needed by today’s workforce whilst ensuring a focus on delivering results.

* Educate employees to use basic security practices when working remotely, such as how to avoid becoming a victim of email or web phishing, or how to manage accounts and passwords.

* Help employees manage their digital wellbeing. Today, as we use technology more, it is important to keep the right balance.