BI Business Analyst (Contract) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading provider of innovative tech for Data-Driven Operations urgently seeks the expertise of meticulous & forward-thinking BI Business Analysts to join its team. The successful candidate must have 4+ years experience in a similar role including requirements gathering for analytics/report requests, familiar with data warehouse methodologies & terminology doesnt have to be Microsoft & be able to build data warehouse documents, able to run Analysis & Design workshops and document reporting requests in a meaningful way. Please note this is a 12-Month Contract role and Remote work is on offer.REQUIREMENTS:

4+ Years relevant experience.

Experienced in requirements gathering for analytics / report requests.

Able to run Analysis & Design workshops / discussions with client.

Familiar with data warehouse methodologies and terminology doesnt have to be Microsoft.

Can build data warehouse documents such as functional user requirements, bus matrix, and source-to-target mappings.

Document reporting requests in a meaningful way.

Able to offer suggestions to users.

