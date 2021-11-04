Climate seen as a bigger threat to tourism than Covid

The head of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has warned that the “climate emergency is a bigger threat than Covid”.

Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary-general of UNWTO, says the pandemic has hit tourism harder than any other sector.

Tourism needs support from governments, through stronger public-private partnerships and through more and better-targeted financing investments, to rebuild in a sustainable and inclusive way.

He made his comments during the UNWTO, WTTC & WTM Ministers’ Summit, held on the second day of WTM London, with tourism ministers from across the world discussing investing in tourism’s sustainable future.

“This summit gives us the chance to strengthen our advocacy on sustainability”, Pololikashvili says.

He told delegates that the recent Rome Leaders Declaration issued by the G20 specifically emphasised the need to restore travel and tourism, which in turn can help developing economies.

He says public investment will “encourage and leverage” private investment all over the world, adding: “Tourism can benefit if governments deliver the right support.

“Going back to the old normal is not an option.”

He adds that tourism represents a risk-free investment opportunity and highlights the need to invest in education and youth on the way to net zero.

The WTTC is also planning to launch the Net Zero Roadmap for Travel & Tourism, to support the industry in combatting climate change, as part of the sector’s drive towards net zero by 2050.

The initiative is being run in collaboration with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and professional services and consulting experts Accenture.

Julia Simpson, WTTC president and CEO, says: “We have no alternative; we have to go green.”

She says sustainable growth is a key priority for the WTTC, adding: “Investors and the public demand that we invest to protect the planet and people.

“We need to invest in making sure destinations are great places to live and not just great places to visit.”