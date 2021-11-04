Our client is seeking a Data Scientist to join their team, based in East London.
Duties to include:- Support the organisation by producing business insights through analysing organisational data Ensure data integrity and structures are optimised Work with business to optimise intelligence outcomes of business processes. Minimum Requirements:- Qualification in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or another quantitative field *3 – 5 years of experience manipulating data sets and building statistical models with hands-on experience in the below:-
- Adept at using large data sets to find opportunities for product and process optimisation and using models to test the effectiveness of different courses of action
- Using statistical computer languages to manipulate data and draw insights from large data sets
- Proven ability to drive business results with data-based insights
- Working with and creating data architectures
- Advanced statistical techniques and concepts (regression, properties of distributions, statistical tests and proper usage, etc.) and experience with applications
- Statistical and data mining techniques: GLM/Regression, Random Forest, Boosting, Trees, text mining, social network analysis, etc.
- Analysing data from 3rd Party providers: Google Analytics, Site Catalyst, Coremetrics, Adwords, Crimson Hexagon, Facebook Insights, etc.
Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Qualification in Statistics / Mathematics / Computer Science or another quantitative field
- 3-5 Years experience manipulating data sets and building statistical models
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Tertiary Education
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree