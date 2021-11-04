Data Scientist

Nov 4, 2021

Our client is seeking a Data Scientist to join their team, based in East London.
Duties to include:- Support the organisation by producing business insights through analysing organisational data Ensure data integrity and structures are optimised Work with business to optimise intelligence outcomes of business processes. Minimum Requirements:- Qualification in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or another quantitative field *3 – 5 years of experience manipulating data sets and building statistical models with hands-on experience in the below:-

  • Adept at using large data sets to find opportunities for product and process optimisation and using models to test the effectiveness of different courses of action
  • Using statistical computer languages to manipulate data and draw insights from large data sets
  • Proven ability to drive business results with data-based insights
  • Working with and creating data architectures
  • Advanced statistical techniques and concepts (regression, properties of distributions, statistical tests and proper usage, etc.) and experience with applications
  • Statistical and data mining techniques: GLM/Regression, Random Forest, Boosting, Trees, text mining, social network analysis, etc.
  • Analysing data from 3rd Party providers: Google Analytics, Site Catalyst, Coremetrics, Adwords, Crimson Hexagon, Facebook Insights, etc.

Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Qualification in Statistics / Mathematics / Computer Science or another quantitative field
  • 3-5 Years experience manipulating data sets and building statistical models

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Tertiary Education
  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

