Data Scientist

Our client is seeking a Data Scientist to join their team, based in East London.

Duties to include:- Support the organisation by producing business insights through analysing organisational data Ensure data integrity and structures are optimised Work with business to optimise intelligence outcomes of business processes. Minimum Requirements:- Qualification in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or another quantitative field *3 – 5 years of experience manipulating data sets and building statistical models with hands-on experience in the below:-

Adept at using large data sets to find opportunities for product and process optimisation and using models to test the effectiveness of different courses of action

Using statistical computer languages to manipulate data and draw insights from large data sets

Proven ability to drive business results with data-based insights

Working with and creating data architectures

Advanced statistical techniques and concepts (regression, properties of distributions, statistical tests and proper usage, etc.) and experience with applications

Statistical and data mining techniques: GLM/Regression, Random Forest, Boosting, Trees, text mining, social network analysis, etc.

Analysing data from 3rd Party providers: Google Analytics, Site Catalyst, Coremetrics, Adwords, Crimson Hexagon, Facebook Insights, etc.

Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Qualification in Statistics / Mathematics / Computer Science or another quantitative field

3-5 Years experience manipulating data sets and building statistical models

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Tertiary Education

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position