Desktop Administrator

Market related salary offered

Reporting to the Systems Manager successful incumbent will manage and maintain desktop systems effectively, in order to optimize the performance of the end-users. Provide 1st line support for end users.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Respond to User requests for assistance in a timely and courteous manner.

Provide onsite PC hardware technical support.

Ensure all calls & solution thereof gets logged in the system.

Ensure good management of User Accounts & Active Directory.

Ensure that all approved Capex hardware procurement takes place in allocated period and is successfully deployed as per the company standards and procedures.

Ensure all PC & peripheral device maintenance expenses are kept within budget.

Ensure that printer consumables are available and controlled.

Providing trend analysis on various information sources to assist with forecasting and areas of opportunity.

Fostering interpersonal relationships with end users.

Ensure that all PC OS licenses requirements are audited and up to date.

Provide Cross-functional support for Network & RF (Radio Frequency) support teams.

SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE/EXPERIENCE:

National Diploma: Information Technology.

A+ and N+ qualification.

Strong technical skills in PC hardware support.

MCSE advantageous.

Good Product knowledge (Microsoft OS & Office solution)

Good Interpersonal Skills.

Able to work under pressure.

Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 10 November 2021.

Desired Skills:

National Diploma – Information Technology

