DESKTOP ADMINISTRATOR
Market related salary offered
Reporting to the Systems Manager successful incumbent will manage and maintain desktop systems effectively, in order to optimize the performance of the end-users. Provide 1st line support for end users.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
- Respond to User requests for assistance in a timely and courteous manner.
- Provide onsite PC hardware technical support.
- Ensure all calls & solution thereof gets logged in the system.
- Ensure good management of User Accounts & Active Directory.
- Ensure that all approved Capex hardware procurement takes place in allocated period and is successfully deployed as per the company standards and procedures.
- Ensure all PC & peripheral device maintenance expenses are kept within budget.
- Ensure that printer consumables are available and controlled.
- Providing trend analysis on various information sources to assist with forecasting and areas of opportunity.
- Fostering interpersonal relationships with end users.
- Ensure that all PC OS licenses requirements are audited and up to date.
- Provide Cross-functional support for Network & RF (Radio Frequency) support teams.
SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE/EXPERIENCE:
- National Diploma: Information Technology.
- A+ and N+ qualification.
- Strong technical skills in PC hardware support.
- MCSE advantageous.
- Good Product knowledge (Microsoft OS & Office solution)
- Good Interpersonal Skills.
- Able to work under pressure.
Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 10 November 2021.
Desired Skills:
