Fedora Linux 35 now generally available

The Fedora Project, a community-driven open source collaboration sponsored by Red Hat, has announced the general availability of Fedora Linux 35, the latest version of the fully open source Fedora operating system.

The new features and enhancements in Fedora 35 are aimed at improving the overall experience for all levels of users – from beginner to advanced.

This release continues the Fedora Project’s emphasis on delivering leading-edge open source technologies and includes updates spanning the Linux kernel to the desktop experience.

Updates in Fedora 35 include:

* The introduction of GNOME 41 for Fedora Workstation. GNOME 41 changes to multitasking in GNOME along with a new remote desktop client, a Mobile Settings panel to manage mobile network connections and a number of performance enhancements. Additionally, the horizontal workflow introduced in GNOME 40 has new enhancements designed for ease of use.

* Improved third-party application support, making it easier to install a selection of third-party software via Flathub. This enables users to install apps like Zoom, Minecraft, Bitwarden and other popular applications available via Flathub that will show up right in GNOME Software.

* The addition of Fedora Kinoite spin. Similar to Fedora Silverblue, Fedora Kinoite features the KDE Plasma desktop in an reprovisionable desktop offering that makes use of RPM-OStree and a container-focused workflow.

* Improved NVIDIA support under Wayland. This adds support for NVidia drivers with XWayland, enabling users who want to run applications that don’t have native Wayland support to still benefit from 3D support under NVidia drivers.

Additionally, Fedora 35 includes updated key programming languages and system library packages, including firewalld 1.0.0, LLVM 13, a GNU toolchain update, Python 3.10 and many others.

Fedora 35 Cloud images will now have hybrid BIOS+UEFI boot support. With this update, users now have legacy BIOS support for fallback, but can take advantage of UEFI where needed.

Additionally, Fedora 33 made Btrfs the default file system for Fedora Workstation, and with Fedora 35, Btrfs is the default in Fedora Cloud as well. This will enable users to take advantage of transparent compression to save filesystem space, as well as other features offered by Btrfs.

Matthew Miller, Fedora project leader at Red Hat, comments: “With Fedora 35, the Fedora Project continues towards our vision of a world where everyone benefits from free and open source software built by inclusive, welcoming, and open-minded communities.

“We prioritise bringing the latest Linux innovation to our users. This latest version is focused on polishing features and support for improved performance and an even better user experience – helping to bridge the gap between new and expert users.”