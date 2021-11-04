Global carbon credit meta-registry launched

IHS Markit has announced the launch of the Carbon Meta-Registry, a secure online platform that seamlessly connects disparate environmental markets and registry systems around the world, enabling the exchange of carbon market data and mitigating the risk of double-counting of credits.

Programs engaged with the Meta-Registry span national programs, sub-national programs, international CORSIA-approved standards and domestic voluntary programs, including: Acre Carbon Standard, Global Carbon Council, Gold Standard, Plan Vivo Foundation, Papua New Guinea, UK Peatland Code, UK Woodland Carbon Code and Verra. In early 2022, the Meta-Registry will expand to offer exchange connectivity to connected programs and standards.

“There is tremendous momentum in the global carbon markets,” says Kathy Benini, head of environmental solutions at IHS Markit. “The global carbon meta-registry reduces the risks related to double-counting, while providing critical infrastructure and seamless connectivity among markets and their participants to further enable the growth of these vital markets.”

Jose Gondim Santos of the Acre Carbon Standard, adds: “Trust is critical to the future of carbon markets. By providing connectivity and transparency, the Meta-Registry will greatly benefit our program and the markets more broadly.”

IHS Markit has formed a Carbon Meta-Registry Advisory Board with leading experts from the public and private sectors and NGOs tasked to guide and inform the development of the platform to meet wider industry needs. The Advisory Board includes representatives from:

* Programs/Standards: Global Carbon Council, Gold Standard, Plan Vivo Foundation, REDD.plus, UK Peatland Code, UK Woodland Carbon Code and Verra.

* Governments: Acre (Brazil), British Columbia (Canada), Jalisco (Mexico) and Peru.

* NGOs/Industry associations: Conservation International, Environmental Defense Fund and the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA).

* Private sector: Abaxx Exchange, Bank of America, Bluesource, CBL Markets, Chevron, DBS Bank, Equinor, Goldman Sachs, Hartree Partners, Ludovino Lopes Advogados, Macquarie Group, MEXICO2, Microsoft, Standard Chartered Bank, TD Bank, Temasek and TMX Group

The World Bank is participating on the Advisory Board as an observer.