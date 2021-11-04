Mustek offers Acronis cyber protection solutions

Mustek has announced a new partnership with Acronis.

The distributor will offer Acronis services based on a comprehensive range of cyber protection solutions, including backup, disaster recovery, AI-enhanced anti-malware, endpoint security and management tools, file sync and share, and blockchain-based file notarization and e-signature services – all managed via a single console.

“We are constantly looking to expand our portfolio to provide greater value to our stakeholders through relevant, innovative products and solutions. Acronis fills a crucial gap in our offering, enabling us to provide a far more complete portfolio to the benefit of our customer base,” says Juan-Paul Gough, executive: cloud, software and solutions at Mustek.

Global compliance and regulations relating to data are becoming more strict and difficult to monitor and manage. The Acronis approach provides peace of mind to compliance and IT executives.

“We believe the data, applications, systems and productivity of every organization should be protected against loss, theft, and downtime – whether it’s caused by cyberattacks, hardware failure, natural disaster, or human error,” says Peter French, GM: Middle East and Africa at Acronis. “From MSPs supporting clients to enterprises serving global users to organisations handling sensitive data, we lower risks, improve productivity, and ensure your organisation is #CyberFit.

“We are excited to partner with Mustek and to become one of their trusted brands. As one of the region’s largest IT distributors, we are confident that they are the right partner to our EMEA expansion. We look forward to bringing Acronis to their large and growing customer base in South Africa.”