As Scrum Master, you need to be passionate about frequent, iterative delivery of high-quality software and aim to build lasting solutions using Agile principles and the latest technology.
Form part of a team that will be responsible for: the development, integration and maintenance of bespoke and 3rd party web applications. You will be a servant leader, custodian of the team’s Scrum Process, coaching and mentoring the teams in the Agile mindset, weaving Continuous Improvement thinking into their efforts to deliver quality incremental changes to the product.
The ideal candidate will have a passion for:
- Mentoring (Team members as well as other Scrum Masters)
- Optimal systems and simple procedures
- Agile development and a self-organising team environment
- Sharing ideas and innovation
- Collaborating to achieve results
- Effective communication and conflict resolution
Responsibilities
- Ensuring the team lives Agile
- Championing self-organised and cross-functional teams.
- Working with the team to remove impediments to delivering the next increment.
- Assisting with reporting, progress tracking, internal and external communication to improve transparency
- Providing support through servant leadership
- Focus more on practical implementation rather than theory
Requirements
Required Skills/Qualifications
- Experience working in a Scrum Master role for a minimum of five years +
- Expert knowledge of Agile
- Proven track record of regular incremental delivery within a complex environment, multiple platforms and internal system dependencies
- JIRA experience will be advantageous
- One or more related certifications such as Certified Scrum Master (CSM) or Certified Scrum Practitioner (CSP). Relevant industry experience will also be considered.
If you are eager to continually helping develop quality and innovative software, then we would like to hear from you.
Desired Skills:
- scrum
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years