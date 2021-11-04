Senior Frontend Developer – Typescript and Angular – The Netherlands – up to R1m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you keen on a fast-paced, technically strong, international platform, making an impact, paying it forward? An innovative data-driven organization with a core focus in sustainable Healthcare and headquarters located in Amsterdam.

They are currently looking for a Senior Front-end Angular Developer to assist with the mobile health benefit platform and work alongside a diverse team delivering quality solutions for end users to ensure maximum impact.

6+ years software development experience with a pure passion for the Frontend

Highly skilled in Angular 10+, React, & [URL Removed]

Experience in TypeScript, JavaScript, RESTAPI, GraphQL and Bitbucket

Cypress or other automated testing tools

Security and GDPR are part of your development cycle

BSc in software engineering or similar

Desired Skills:

Angular 10+

React

TypeScript

JavaScript

RESTAPI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

