Senior Frontend Developer – Typescript and Angular – The Netherlands – up to R1m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is what you need to grab their attention:
- 6+ years software development experience with a pure passion for the Frontend
- Highly skilled in Angular 10+, React, & [URL Removed]
- Experience in TypeScript, JavaScript, RESTAPI, GraphQL and Bitbucket
- Cypress or other automated testing tools
- Security and GDPR are part of your development cycle
- BSc in software engineering or similar
Desired Skills:
- Angular 10+
- React
- TypeScript
- JavaScript
- RESTAPI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree